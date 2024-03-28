5 possible surprises for WWE SmackDown - Major WrestleMania challenge, RAW star invades for revenge, and more

The Road to WWE WrestleMania XL will be continuing this Friday night on SmackDown. Several marquee matches have already been set for The Show of Shows next weekend. However, many huge stars still are without a WrestleMania match less than two weeks away from the premium live event.

Bianca Belair and Naomi were attacked by Damage CTRL last week and The EST will be squaring off against Dakota Kai this Friday night. There are spots remaining in the 6-Pack Challenge Ladder match at WrestleMania XL and Cody Rhodes could be out for revenge following a brutal attack by The Rock on WWE RAW.

Listed below are 5 potential surprises that could happen on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown:

#5. Bianca Belair and Naomi could make a WrestleMania challenge

Bianca Belair has tried to warn Naomi to stay out of Bayley's rivalry with Damage CTRL but she did not listen. Naomi battled IYO SKY last week but the heel faction quickly interfered after SKY took out Bayley backstage before the match. The EST tried to make the save but the numbers game caught up to her as well.

Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors) are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions but are currently without a challenger at 'Mania. Bianca Belair could have completely changed her mind about getting involed in Damage CTRL's business after being attacked and may want to go after the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania XL. Naomi would be a great tag team partner for Belair as the two stars have bonded in recent weeks on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Paul Ellering could cost The Street Profits their opportunity to go to WWE WrestleMania

The Street Profits defeated The Authors of Pain last Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will square off against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in a qualifying match for the 6-Pack Challenge at WrestleMania for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Paul Ellering shared a cryptic warning to Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits earlier today. The heel manager could get involved in The Street Profits match this Friday night and prevent them from qualifying for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

#3. AJ Styles could get revenge on LA Knight

The rivalry between AJ Styles and LA Knight has gotten very personal ahead of WrestleMania XL. The Phenomenal One flew all the way to Perth, Australia just to make sure that LA Knight did not win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

LA Knight responded by showing up at AJ Styles' house last Friday night and starting a brawl. Knight was taken away in handcuffs and hilariously warned the police officers that he he might show up at Styles' house again. Styles may be furious that Knight showed up at his home and could unleash a vicious attack on The Megastar on the blue brand.

#2. Andrade & Dominik Mysterio could attack the Latino World Order

The Judgment Day and Andrade have been spotted conversing backstage on WWE RAW in recent weeks. Dominik Mysterio showed up on last week's edition of SmackDown and attacked Rey Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Famer defeated his son at WrestleMania 39 and it appears that Dirty Dom still hasn't gotten over it.

Rey Mysterio is a part of the Latino World Order faction on WWE SmackDown. Andrade and Dominik Mysterio could show up on the blue brand this week to attack the faction. The duo could also align qith Santos Escobar's Legado Del Fantasma faction to set up a massive multi-man match at WrestleMania XL against LWO.

#1. Cody Rhodes may attack any Bloodline member he can get his hands on

The Rock made a stunning appearance on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW. He interrupted Cody Rhodes during his promo to open the show and whispered something into his ear. Fans later learned that he told Rhodes that he was going to make him bleed and kept his promise by the end of the night.

The Great One attacked The American Nightmare backstage and beat him down in the parking lot. The Rock revealed a "Mama Rhodes" belt and smeared her son's blood on it at the conclusion of the show. Cody Rhodes could show up on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown looking for revenge and attack any member of The Bloodline he sees as a way of sending a message to The Brahma Bull.

