5 possible ways Randy Orton could get revenge on Jey Uso at Survivor Series: WarGames

Randy Orton is the fifth man at Survivor Series: WarGames and Jey Uso is clearly not happy about the development. The Viper will join Main Event Jey, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre inside the Men’s WarGames match.

For those unaware, Jey Uso was involved in the beat down The Bloodline delivered onto Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in the aftermath of the tag team titles unification match on the May 20, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The attack cost the Viper 18 months of his WWE career. It remains to be seen if Orton has forgiven Jey for the heinous assault more than a year ago because if he hasn’t, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion could be in for a huge trouble this Saturday.

With that being said, here are five possible ways Randy Orton could get revenge on Jey Uso at Survivor Series: WarGames.

#5. Attack Jey Uso before the match

Backstage assaults are common sight in WWE. Chief Content Officer Triple H was himself part of some of the most brutal and bloody backstage brawls during his active in-ring days. His protégé Randy Orton has also seen his share of backstage assaults.

It is possible the Viper could attack Jey Uso backstage before the Men’s WarGames match. Ideally, WWE cameras would run to the sight of Jey laying down in pain with his attacker nowhere to be seen. The initial blame would fall on Drew McIntyre, but the real culprit would be the Apex Predator.

#4. Randy Orton enters the shark cage

Randy Orton has competed in Steel Cages, Hell in a Cells, and Punjabi Prisons, but never inside WarGames. This Saturday marks the Viper’s first slither into the brutal structure that’s designed to only cause punishment.

WWE can potentially create tension between Orton and Jey Uso by locking him inside the shark cage before the match – giving Viper the opportunity to stare a hole through the man that cost him 18 months of his career.

#3. Attack Main Event Jey during the match

Fans might remember Dakota Kai’s brilliant heel turn that took place during the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match at NXT: WarGames 2019. The current Damage CTRL star took out best friend Tegan Nox before making her entrance during the match.

WWE can potentially do something similar with Randy Orton and Jey Uso. The Viper could attack Main Event Jey inside the cage while everybody else is in the ring or he could just shut Jey inside the cage and throw the key into the crowd to play mind games with him.

#2. Let Drew McIntyre do his job

Drew McIntyre has unfinished business with Jey Uso. The Scottish Warrior hasn’t forgotten the matches Jey has cost him in the past. Every time McIntyre had the advantage against Roman Reigns, Jey took that advantage away from him.

The Scottish Warrior and Main Event Jey will be locked inside WarGames for the second straight year this Saturday. It is possible that Orton could just watch McIntyre dish punishment on Jey as some sort of revenge against the former Bloodline member.

#1. RKO out of nowhere at Survivor Series: WarGames

Randy Orton has made a Hall of Famer-worthy career out of his iconic finisher. The Viper has put away legends and top stars with the RKO. Orton has this uncanny ability to deliver the move even in the most unfavorable situations.

There are multiple possible scenarios as to how Orton can put away Jey with the RKO. He can hit the move during the match, costing Team Cody Rhodes the match, or he can trick Jey into accepting his hand, only to take him out with an RKO after the match.

