5 Possible WrestleMania 37 opponents for Daniel Bryan 

SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan is a modern-day maestro of pro-wrestling and a revered figure among a legion of wrestling fans.

With WrestleMania 37 around the corner, fans are predicting which matches can go down at the two-night event. Plans for top-level Superstars like Roman Reigns, Edge, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and more are already set in stone. However, Bryan currently has no clear direction heading into The Show of Shows.

While his current rivalry with Universal Champion Roman Reigns could possibly lead to a match for the title at Fastlane 2021, it's almost certain that The Tribal Chief will retain his Universal Championship at the PPV. As a result, Daniel Bryan will be left with little to do at The Grandest Stages of Them All.

When Seth Rollins returned at the Royal Rumble 2021 and eliminated Bryan, it felt like fans might witness a rivalry between the two. However, nothing materialized as The Messiah is now embroiled in a feud with Cesaro.

In this article, we'll look at five Superstars against whom Daniel Bryan could weave magic at WrestleMania 37. Do share your personal picks in the comments.

#5 Aleister Black can have a captivating match with Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black.



In recent months, Daniel Bryan has begun to help underutilized Superstars on TV. Though his matches are just as great as before, he has used his creative powers to elevate other stars. Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sami Zayn, to name a few, have greatly benefited by working with Bryan.

Aleister Black has been absent from WWE programming for more than five months now. The former NXT Champion was pegged as a major star in the making, and even defeated current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36. But his future looks bleak today.

A program with Daniel Bryan on the Road to WrestleMania 37 culminating into a match could re-energize Black. Both have strike-based offenses, and the result notwithstanding, it would surely elevate the Dutch Superstar.

