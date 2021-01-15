5 Potential dream matches involving Keith Lee in 2021

In a recent interview, WWE Superstar Keith Lee revealed the names of stars who would be his dream opponents to face inside the ring. More recently, Keith Lee had been contending with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Since his move from NXT to RAW in the summer of 2020, Lee has stepped up against stars like Randy Orton and Braun Strowman.

The Limitless One named former WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, as somebody whom he would like to face in the future. The pair have briefly met in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, but they haven't come head-to-head in one-on-one action so far. Currently, Lesnar is a free agent.

The popular performer also mentioned wanting to square off against fan-favorite SmackDown Superstars, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Together, Cesaro and Nakamura were former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Keith Lee is currently one of WWE RAW's most loved performers by the fans. It is easy to see his potential as the face of WWE in the near future. Here are five possible dream matches featuring Keith Lee in 2021.

#5 Keith Lee vs AJ Styles

Currently, Keith Lee and AJ Styles are both signed to the WWE RAW brand, so this is a match that could happen sooner rather than later. Keith Lee is one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE's Red Brand at the moment, and AJ Styles is portraying a more heelish character, which could lead to a classic face versus heel feud.

Throughout his wrestling career, both before and after he joined WWE, AJ Styles has been consistently praised by fans for his polished in-ring skills. Similarly, Keith Lee is notable for just how unique he is in the squared circle.

Fans of WWE have seen AJ Styles and Keith Lee share the ring on occasion. The pair have been involved in a Triple Threat match alongside Riddle to determine a number one contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship at TLC, last year. Lee and Styles also teamed up at Survivor Series 2020, where they were both members of Team RAW.

However, the pair have not faced each other in one-on-one competition in WWE, so far. There is potential for the duo to put on a great singles WWE match together, in the future.