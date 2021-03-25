5 potential feuds for Charlotte Flair after WrestleMania 37

Charlotte Flair was supposed to challenge Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship soon. However, Charlotte recently revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, The Queen has been resting at home during her absence from WWE television.

Less than 20 days remain as WWE WrestleMania 37 will air all across the world on April 10 and 11. So the question remains, will Charlotte be ready in time for WrestleMania? The Show of Shows wouldn't be the same without The Queen, and she could very well return to resume her latest storyline or start a new one on the Road to WrestleMania.

4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster. https://t.co/vi6AJrGwSl — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021

But with such a short amount of time left to go before WrestleMania, what will be Charlotte's status after the pay-per-view is over?

With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential feuds for Charlotte Flair after WrestleMania 37.

#5 Charlotte Flair could resume her feud with Asuka on WWE RAW

The most obvious development for Charlotte Flair upon her return would be to resume her latest storyline with Asuka.

The two stars had become tag team partners in recent memory. But as predicted, their partnership did not last for long. Prior to Charlotte's recent COVID-19 diagnosis, she made her intentions for WrestleMania 37 quite clear.

The Queen wanted to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship, and their match would have likely occurred at WrestleMania. Now, even if Charlotte returns to resume her pursuit of the RAW Women's Championship at The Show of Shows, a one-on-one match against Asuka may no longer take place at the event.

After all, Rhea Ripley has inserted herself in the title picture during Charlotte's absence. If Charlotte has the same goals, she could be booked in a triple threat situation at WrestleMania.

However, after the pay-per-view, Charlotte Flair can conclude her separate storyline with Asuka. It would be quite odd if their long-term angle (that started at WWE TLC 2020) would just be forgotten after WrestleMania. As a result, Asuka vs. Charlotte should happen soon, with or without the title at stake.

