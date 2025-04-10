5 Potential opening matches for WrestleMania 41 - Night 1

WWE's flagship event, WrestleMania 41, is just nine nights away. Almost all the matches are locked for Night 1 and 2 at WrestleMania.

The card is stacked with some great bouts. While the two main events of Night 1 and 2 have been announced, there is no news on what could be the very first match of The Show of Shows.

On that note, we shall speculate on the opening match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

#5 AJ Styles vs Logan Paul

The Phenomenal will get inside the ring with The Maverick, Logan Paul, at WrestleMania 41, and this could be the opening match of the night. Both are highly skilled performers inside the ring, and their high-voltage action match can set the tone for the night.

As for their storyline, the two have been at loggerheads for the past few weeks, with Logan Paul taking shots at Styles. The Phenomenal was expected to contest for the Intercontinental Championship after he feuded with Bron Breakker. However, with Logan Paul stepping in, the two-time WWE Champion took it personally and decided to face him at WrestleMania 41.

During their last face-off on RAW, Logan Paul executed his new finisher, Paulverizer, on AJ Styles, leaving The Phenomenal One motionless on the ground. Styles shall now look to exact revenge at WrestleMania 41.

#4 Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY (C) vs Bianca Belair - Women's World Championship match

Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 could also open up with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair contesting for the Women's World Championship. Since Charlotte vs Tiffany Stratton's match is already confirmed for Night 2, Night 1 can open up with the Women's World Championship match.

The match was initially booked between SKY and Bianca, with Rhea Ripley trying to get in somehow. The Eradicator was finally inserted into the match this week on RAW by General Manager Adam Pearce. The Triple Threat match can set the tone for the night as all three women superstars are lightning-quick with their moves, and the contest can be thrilling.

#3 LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu

LA Knight can also take on Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship in the opening segment of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. The Samoan Werewolf is a treat to watch inside the ring, and he proved his mettle last week on SmackDown when he defeated The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, in a Last Man Standing match.

Knight won the title back from Shinsuke Nakamura last month on SmackDown and would look to also retain it against Fatu. However, the Bloodline member could make it difficult for LA Knight to win at WrestleMania 41.

#2 Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest

The two former WWE World Heavyweight Champions can also collide in the opening match of WrestleMania 41. Their rivalry reignited at the Royal Rumble earlier this year when The Archer of Infamy threw Drew McIntyre outside the ring. Later, at the Elimination Chamber, Damian Priest again outsmarted McIntyre after he had been eliminated with a roll-up. Since then, the two have been at loggerheads, attacking each other on SmackDown in the past few weeks.

The Scottish Warrior has an old feud with Damian Priest, as the Archer of Infamy also spoiled McIntyre's World Heavyweight Championship win last year at WrestleMania 40. So, this match will be between both legends getting a final shot at each other.

#1 Jey Uso vs Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41

By and large, Jey Uso vs Gunther is mainly expected to be the top match that can open Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. Jey winning the Royal Rumble 2025 was surreal, and he is highly anticipated to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania. The Ring General has successfully held the title since winning it at SummerSlam and can do so at WrestleMania, provided he has a 3-0 record against Jey Uso.

However, Jey winning the Rumble and getting massive crowd support can make WWE CCO Triple H hand him the title at 'Mania. On top of that, Jey's father, Rikishi, is also expected to return after a gap of nearly five years in WWE. So, it would be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer shows up at 'Mania to help his son win the World Heavyweight Championship.

