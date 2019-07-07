5 Potential opponents for Aleister Black at WWE Extreme Rules

Black has been begging for someone to answer his challenge and fight him

After weeks of cutting dark and gritty backstage promos, it was revealed on this week's SmackDown Live that Aleister Black would be making his in-ring return at Extreme Rules against a mystery opponent. It was confirmed a just a few hours ago that Black's mystery opponent will be revealed this week on SmackDown Live. Black was drafted to the blue brand during the Superstar Shake Up which meant that he had to split up with his former tag team partner, Ricochet, who was drafted to RAW.

Black's main roster run has been a quite lukewarm so far. After being abruptly called up to the main roster following a great run in NXT, the Dutch Destroyer was put in a tag team with fellow NXT compatriot, Ricochet. Together, the duo would unsuccessfully challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. As mentioned before, Black was drafted to SmackDown during the Superstar Shake-Up and is yet to have a proper singles match on the blue brand.

Black is one of the most talented Superstars on the main roster and is someone whom the WWE is going to build as their next big star. Therefore, he should be given an opponent worthy of his stature, someone who can bring the best out of the Dutchman.

Here are five potential opponents for Aleister Black at Extreme Rules:

#5 Cesaro

The Swiss Cyborg is one of the best wrestlers on the main roster

The Swiss Superman has been one of the most overlooked talents on the main roster. Despite being one of the strongest pound-for-pound wrestlers on the roster, management has never really put any stock in presenting Cesaro as a top singles star. The former Claudio Castanglio has mostly been used as a tag team wrestler for the majority of his WWE run and has totally excelled in the role.

His partnership with Sheamus, in particular, has helped revive fan interest in tag team wrestling with the duo putting on great matches against the likes of The Usos, The New Day, The Shield ( Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) and The Hardy Boys. Collectively known as 'The Bar', Sheamus and Cesaro have won the Tag Team titles on multiple occasions.

With Sheamus suffering a concussion during a match on SmackDown, Cesaro was drafted to RAW as a singles star even getting new entrance music. He would be a part of a couple of great matches against Ricochet on RAW with the duo trading victories back and forth.

It was reported last month that Cesaro could be the one to answer Black's challenge. Although it would be an inter-brand match, the prospect of seeing these two beat the holy hell out of each other isn't something fans would like to pass on. Black vs Cesaro would be a highly interesting affair and we believe that Cesaro would bring out the best in Black and would make him look like a top star if they were to lock horns inside the squared circle.

