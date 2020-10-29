5 potential opponents for John Cena when he returns

John Cena is a name synonymous with WWE and now, Hollywood. The inspirational larger-than-life Superstar is one of the most pivotal figures in sports-entertainment. Long considered to be "The face that runs the place", John Cena has held 16 World Championships and headlined several WrestleManias. Cena is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer, and the profound influence he has had on WWE is unmatched. His legacy is unparalleled.

However, in recent years, John Cena has taken on a reduced, part-time role in the ring due to his flourishing Hollywood career. The Leader of the Cenation works a limited number of dates and has only a handful of matches per year. As a result, it is difficult to predict when John Cena will step in the ring next and has become an even larger attraction for WWE. Keeping in mind that Cena can still compete in the ring at an elite level, he still has some gas left in the tank.

WWE should use Cena wisely now as he isn't around that frequently anymore. With such a loaded roster filled with immense talent, there are a handful of top-notch WWE Superstars that could step up to challenge John Cena

#5 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt could face John Cena

The Fiend and John Cena faced off at WrestleMania.

John Cena's opponent at WrestleMania 36, which was held without a live audience, was the sadistic, demonic, and abominable Bray Wyatt. Wyatt brought out his alter-ego, The Fiend, for the Firefly Fun House match. It was a squash match that saw Cena decimated and demolished at the hands of The Fiend. Cena got zero offense in, which is a huge surprise on its own.

There are several reasons why Round Two of The Fiend vs. John Cena should take place. The blockbuster match took place without an audience, so it lacked the ambiance that a live crowd provides. Secondly, John Cena was caught off guard by The Fiend's antics and was taken aback by the eerie Firefly Fun House. He would want a regular rematch with The Fiend to redeem himself.

The Fiend is one of WWE's fastest rising stars, and John Cena is one of WWE's greatest creations. Putting them together in the ring has virtually no potential drawback.