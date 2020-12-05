5 potential outcomes from NXT TakeOver: WarGames

NXT TakeOver: WarGames is this Sunday. It features two WarGames matches and several other exciting matchups.

The two WarGames matches are stacked with talented stars:

The Undisputed Era vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Toni Storm)

Team Shotzi has finally rounded out their team, and it's with none other than the #WWENXT #WomensChampion @shirai_io! 😈 #NXTTakeOver: WarGames takes place THIS SUNDAY at 7ET /4PT on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/ojFTgtL7kK pic.twitter.com/zqE7aMhSO5 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 3, 2020

Plus, in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Championship, champion Leon Ruff will face Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest.

Dexter Lumis will also take on Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match, and Tommaso Ciampa will battle Timothy Thatcher.

This show is the fourth NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Beat the game. Win the war.#NXTTakeOver: WarGames streams live THIS SUNDAY at 7 E/4 P on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/23hpfGlRdb — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 1, 2020

Ever since NXT brought back the spectacle, WarGames has been a highly- anticipated event on the NXT TakeOver calendar.

Consisting of eight wrestlers, two-rings, one giant cage and a tone of action, the WarGames match never fails to deliver. Sure, this event is only in front a handful of people. But this 2020's edition of WarGames is still be a must-see show.

All of these matches have many exciting potential outcomes that will strongly affect the future of NXT.

Here are five possible outcomes you should look out for ahead of NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

#5 Leon Ruff defeats Johnny Gargano and Damien Priest to retain the North American title at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Leon Ruff in NXT

Ruff will most certainly have his hands full at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. There, he will defend his title against Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest.

Ruff shocked the NXT Universe when he pinned Gargano to become the NXT North American champion. Originally, Gargano had put the title on the line against Ruff as an easy exhibition match. But this plan backfired. Priest caused a distraction and helped Ruff score one of the most surprising title changes in NXT history.

One of the greatest moments in my life @WWENXT C H A M P I O N pic.twitter.com/xuLAU1RuWL — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 12, 2020

Since he won the title, Ruff has wedged himself between Priest and Gargano. Both men want the title back. Now, all three competitors will collide at NXT TakeOver: WarGames with the NXT North American Championship on the line.

Ruff is the clear underdog in this match. He is often portrayed as a joke and a fluke champion. But Ruff has proven to be a credible opponent by going toe-to-toe to with "Johnny Wrestling." He even slapped "The Archer of Infamy" after the match.

Heading into Sunday, both Priest and Gargano have been drastically underestimating the champion. This stance will be their undoing, as WWE loves an underdog story. It has booked babyfaces using this trope for many years. Ruff's booking so far suggests that he's in line to be the next NXT underdog.

I walk into my very first @WWENXT takeover as North American Champion https://t.co/ez3WEYAYEw — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 26, 2020

Judging by the booking and comic characterization of Ruff, many are expecting to see another lucky or accidental win for the young champ. But he's no joke. A legitimate win over two of NXT’s biggest names could solidify his spot on the show.

Gargano is a legendary figure in NXT. He's a grand slam champion, and he has done it all in NXT. Priest, on the other hand, is relatively new to the NXT title scene. But due to his size and prominence on the brand, he'll be moving up to the main event sooner rather than later.

This Triple Threat match is the perfect opportunity for both NXT and Ruff to make a statement with a decisive win for the champion. If he earns the victory, Ruff could become a serious fixture on the NXT mid-card scene.