Ever since NXT became a weekly two hour broadcast on the USA Network, the black and gold show has been positioned as WWE's "third brand" following Raw and SmackDown.

However, some fans still view as NXT as WWE's developmental territory and the place in which NXT Superstars are trained and prepared for the trials and tribulations of competing on Raw and SmackDown every single week.

This viewpoint is influenced by the fact that numerous NXT Superstars are still "called up" to WWE's main roster. This can be seen with Matt Riddle's recent move from NXT to Friday Night Smackdown.

Traditionally, WWE tends to save NXT Superstars being called up to Raw and SmackDown until after major events have occurred. The WWE Universe usually sees NXT Superstars debuting on Raw and SmackDown post major pay per view events such as the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

Each event represents the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another when it comes to WWE's storylines. Therefore, this becomes the perfect time and opportunity to add new characters and Superstars to Raw and SmackDown.

With WWE's biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam, on the horizon, many fans are already speculating what NXT Superstars we could see called up to Raw and SmackDown after the event.

Let's take a closer look at 5 potential post-SummerSlam NXT call ups.

#5. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley appeared on Monday Night Raw in the build to her WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair

Advertisement

Rhea Ripley has been a stand out star even since debuting on the NXT UK brand in 2018. The inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion transitioned to the NXT brand in the United States in August of 2019 and has been on a tear ever since.

The Australian Superstar soon found success stateside on the black and gold brand, capturing the NXT Women's Championship in December 2019, defeating Shayna Baszler. With this title victory, Rhea Ripley became the only woman in WWE/NXT history to have won both the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship.

Sitting on top of the NXT mountain, Rhea Ripley confronted 2020 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair on Monday Night Raw in February to suggest that The Queen challenge for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Charlotte Flair would eventually accept this proposal for a WrestleMania match between her and Ripley. This led to Rhea Ripley becoming a semi-permanent fixture on Monday Night Raw heading into WrestleMania. The aforementioned WrestleMania NXT Women's Championship match would mark the first time that an NXT Championship had been defended on the grandest stage of them all.

However, Charlotte Flair would defeat Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36, becoming a 2-time NXT Women's Champion.

What's left for Ripley in NXT?

Many fans assumed Rhea Ripley would be soon bound for the main roster after her regular appearances on Monday Night Raw in the build up to WrestleMania. Unfortunately, Ripley was forced to take a hiatus from WWE after WrestleMania due to visa issues and the impact/confusion associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, after month away Rhea Ripley returned to NXT and once again confronted Charlotte Flair in pursuit of the Women's Championship, participating in the Women's Championship triple threat main event at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

In recent weeks Rhea Ripley has been feuding with the likes of Robert Stone and Aliyah - as well as Dakota Kai. However, it feels like the former Women's Champion has done all that she can do on the black and gold brand.

Given that the WWE roster has recently seen the departures of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Kairi Sane for various reasons, now is the perfect time for The Nightmare to be called up to WWE's main roster.