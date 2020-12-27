5 Potential surprise entrants in the 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble 

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble is just over a month from now. Plans for the show seem to be underway. The company will present the "Legends Night" on WWE RAW two Mondays from now. There, several names from the past will appear on the show. It's fair to wonder if some of these Superstars could come back for the Royal Rumble.

In recent years, several WWE legends have returned in the Royal Rumble. Molly Holly and Edge participated in WWE's respective battle royals last January.

This year will be no different, as WWE stars once again will battle it out for the chance to challenge the champion of their choice at WrestleMania. In the past, legends like Lita, Trish Stratus, and Michelle McCool have all made their presence known inside the match. That pattern will likely continue this year.

Several WWE legends and former stars could make their return in the women's Rumble Match this year. Here are just five of these possibilities.

#5. Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee

This could be considered quite a bold prediction. For the most part, AJ Lee has stayed way from WWE since she left the company. But fans have learned to never say never.

CM Punk has teased his own return to the ring. So his wife could be itching to get back in action, too. Lee has noted that she suffered a back injury before she retired. But other legends have recovered and returned to the ring, so anything is possible.

Lee has been on the sidelines for five years, and se hasn't wrestled a match since her retirement in April 2015. Theoretically, she might have healed enough for a cameo appearance.

Lee was once the longest-reigning Divas Champion in WWE, and many fans would like to see her return. Even if she only comes back for one night, she could electrify the WWE Universe.

Lee is one of the most popular female wrestlers of all time, and she would definitely be welcomed back by the fans.