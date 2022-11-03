5 potential swerves WWE could be planning for Crown Jewel 2022 

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is scheduled for this Saturday, November 5, 2022. The Premium Live Event will emanate live from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Logan Paul, Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match at the event.

Furthermore, fans will witness the likes of Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, The O.C., The Judgment Day, Damage CTRL, The Usos and many more in action as well on November 5.

On another note, the creative team could be planning a few swerves to not only send the live audience into a frenzy but also to lay down the foundations for several feuds for Survivor Series. There could be several twists and turns in store for fans on Saturday.

The following piece will look at five such swerves the company could be planning for Crown Jewel.

#5. Raquel Rodriguez shows up to help The O.C. defeat The Judgment Day

Tchaka Udaku @Tchaka_Cosplay @nikoexxtra Polar opposites!!! One is almost a Demon and one is Sunshine and roses but both are Powerful. The unstoppable force meets the immovable object The OC with Raquel Rodriguez and Judgment day with Rhea Ripley @nikoexxtra Polar opposites!!! One is almost a Demon and one is Sunshine and roses but both are Powerful. The unstoppable force meets the immovable object The OC with Raquel Rodriguez and Judgment day with Rhea Ripley https://t.co/f5zYOMkDM1

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) will take on The Judgment Day in a tag team match at Crown Jewel. While Beth Phoenix looks likely to return at the event to settle her scores with Rhea Ripley, WWE could throw a curve ball at us by having Raquel Rodriguez be the "Rhea-lution".

One should note that Raquel Rodriguez recently teamed up with Styles and Rey Mysterio to take on Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley at a WWE Live event in Mexico. Thus, the creative team could have the former NXT Superstar show up during the match to help The O.C. prevail over The Judgment Day.

The creative team could have Raquel take out Rhea Ripley, helping The OC secure the pin over their rivals. This would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match between the duo.

#4. Bray Wyatt attacks Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel, Omos gets the win

WWE recently announced that Bray Wyatt will make an appearance this Saturday at Crown Jewel. While it would be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Eater of Worlds at the event, Wyatt could confront his former family member, Braun Strowman.

The Monster of Monsters is scheduled to face Omos at Crown Jewel. However, this may not turn out too well for the former if WWE decides to have Wyatt make his presence felt during the match.

Wyatt could show up to distract Strowman, costing him his match against Omos. The former WWE Champion could then lay waste to The Monster Among Men, setting the foundations for a potential feud.

#3. Bobby Lashley fails to digest his loss and turns heel

Bobby Lashley will face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. However, this could turn into something bigger as a potential heel turn for the All-Mighty could be on the cards.

WWE could have the former United States Champion go toe-to-toe against The Beast only to succumb in the end. However, the former WWE Champion could fail to digest his loss, attacking Lesnar after the match.

Given how successful this rivalry has been, WWE will look to milk it by putting the two behemoths once again in the ring at Survivor Series. Thus, a potential heel turn for Bobby, setting up third match in this rivalry, looks highly likely.

#2. Tegan Nox helps Bayley defeat Bianca Beliar before revealing herself as the newest member of Damage CTRL

Tegan Nox made her main roster debut in 2021. However, soon after, she was released from the company. Nonetheless, recent reports have revealed that WWE is interested in bringing back the 27-year-old Superstar to the company.

Tegan could make a surprise return at Crown Jewel to help Bayley prevail over Bianca Beliar. The former NXT Superstar could then reveal herself to be the newest member of Damage CTRL. This could then lead to a potential WarGames match between Team Belair and Damage CTRL at Survivor Series.

On another note, Bayley winning the RAW Women's Championship would certainly establish her as a force to reckon with, plus, it would also add a lot of momentum and hype behind the Damage CTRL.

#1. The Rock returns to announce that he will be assembling a team to take on The Bloodline at Survivor Series

Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed Universal Championship on the line against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. While The Tribal Chief is likely to retain the Championship, this could turn into something bigger if WWE decides to have The Rock return to confront Reigns.

Given the recent turmoil in The Bloodline, WWE could have The Great One address Reigns about the same. The Rock could further go on to announce that he will be assembling a team to take on Roman Reigns' faction at Survivor Series.

This would not only send the WWE Universe into a frenzy but would also lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39.

Are you excited about WWE Crown Jewel 2022? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

