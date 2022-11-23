5 potential swerves WWE could be planning for Survivor Series WarGames 

WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event Survivor Series WarGames is just three days away now. The TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, will host the event on November 26, 2022.

While WWE had previously announced four matches for Saturday's show, they added a triple threat match between Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

Given it's one of the biggest Premium Live Events of the year, fans can expect it to be filled with twists and turns. This could be done to lay down the breadcrumbs for some fresh feuds for Royal Rumble 2023 and add that surprise element to the event.

On that note, let's look at five swerves that the company could have in store for us at Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. Sami Zayn sides with Kevin Owens in the Men's WarGames match

The Bloodline will lock horns with The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series WarGames. However, this could turn south sooner rather than later as the odds of Sami Zayn siding with Owens can't be ruled out.

The Prizefigher referred to Sami as his brother on Monday's RAW. On top of that, he was seemingly unhappy with Sheamus' verbal taunts at The Honorary Uce. Thus, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the promotion has subtly teased a potential reunion of the duo.

The creative team could have Sami turn on his team to join forces with KO. This would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a huge tag team match between Zayn & KO vs. The Usos.

#4. Sasha Banks returns and quickly turns on Bianca Belair at Survivor Series WarGames

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

Besides Becky Lynch and Candice LeRae, Sasha Banks' name has been making the rounds as the final member on the babyface side for the Women's WarGames match.

WWE recently teased the former Women's Champion's potential involvement in the Women's WarGames match. While nothing has been confirmed yet, there have been murmurs of Sasha Banks returning to the event as the final member of Team Bianca.

The Boss could return and join forces with the babyfaces to prevail over Team Bayley. However, with The EST's feud with The Role Model likely reaching its climax at the event, the creative could have The Boss turn on Belair to plant the seeds for a potential match.

#3. Alexa Bliss turns heel as Bray Wyatt makes his presence felt during the Women's WarGames match

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Alexa Bliss has been seeing a lot of Bray Wyatt’s logo Alexa Bliss has been seeing a lot of Bray Wyatt’s logo ⭕ https://t.co/7W5weZQIv1

While Bray Wyatt isn't scheduled for a match at Survivor Series WarGames, he may still play a major role on Saturday night. As you may know, WWE has been teasing a potential reunion between The Eater of Worlds and Little Miss Bliss for quite some time now.

While nothing has come of it yet, things could change on Saturday. The creative team could have Wyatt make his presence felt during the Women's WarGames match, leading to a potential heel turn for Bliss.

The former Women's Champion may turn on her teammates, costing them their match against Team Bayley at the event.

#2. Jey Uso turns on his team

As mentioned earlier, The Bloodline will collide with Team Brutes (The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens) in a WarGames match at Survivor Series WarGames. While there have been murmurs of a potential reunion between KO and Sami, WWE could throw a curveball at us by having Jey turn face.

There's no denying that things haven't been going smoothly in The Bloodline for quite some time now as one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Jey Uso, has found it difficult to come on the same page as Sami Zayn.

Given how WWE has been teasing a potential implosion of the faction, they could go ahead with the same on Saturday. Jey Uso may turn on his teammates at Survivor Series WarGames, costing him their match against Team Brutes.

#1. Brock Lesnar costs Bobby Lashley his United States Championship match

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Bobby F’N Lashley



#WWECrownJewel Number of people that made Brock Lesnar lay lifeless:Bobby F’N Lashley Number of people that made Brock Lesnar lay lifeless: ✅ Bobby F’N Lashley #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/ksH0r7wYva

Bobby Lashley is set to lock horns with Austin Theory and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match for the United States Championship at Survivor Series WarGames.

However, it may not end too well for the former US Champion as potential interference from Brock Lesnar could be on the cards.

The Beast has been off WWE TV since his match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel 2022. The All Mighty knocked Lesnar out following his win at the event. Given how things ended at the Saudi spectacle, it would be safe to say that things are far from over between the duo.

Hence, The Beast Incarnate could return to cost Lashley his United States Championship match this Saturday. This would then set up a rematch between the duo for Royal Rumble 2023.

Should Sasha Banks return at WWE Survivor Series WarGames? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

