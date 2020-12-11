5 Potential tag teams that could benefit WWE Monday Night RAW

The Monday Night RAW roster was recently boosted by the WWE Draft. But the tag team division on the red brand doesn't seem to be at the same level that the company is used to.

The New Day are holding their own as the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, and they currently have contenders in Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. Otherwise, there are few other challengers for the titles.

The tag team division is looking threadbare at present, but it doesn't have to be this way. Several WWE stars are not being used effectively right now, so they could could team up and become legitimate contenders. Here are just ten WWE competitors who could team together and challenge for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships.

#5. WWE RAW stars Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

Angel Garza has been teasing a new character since his split from Andrade. But the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion doesn't look like he's any closer to debuting his new persona on WWE programming.

Garza might be better off in a new tag team with his real-life cousin, Humberto Carrillo. They have their own history on the red brand, and they have undeniable chemistry in the ring. Plus, Carrillo has been relegated to WWE Main Event in recent weeks, so the former 205 Live star could definitely use a boost.

Carrillo and Garza could team up and make a formidable tag team on WWE Monday Night RAW. But Garza is a heel and Humberto is a face, so this partnership doesn't seem to be a natural one. But Garza is the kind of versatile performer that could pull off being a tweener, though.

With the current lack of teams pushing forward on WWE RAW, these two stars could be perfect challengers for The New Day if no one else steps up.

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in WWE