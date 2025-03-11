5 potential WrestleMania 41 matches for Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is one of the superstars expected to appear at WrestleMania 41, and there are several matches The Judgment Day member can participate in. Although she is currently the Women's Tag Team Champion, she can also get involved in a few singles feuds for The Show of Shows.

WWE WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching, with several matches already confirmed for the premium live event. Among the champions expected to be in action is Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan, who won the gold with Raquel Rodriguez just a couple of weeks ago. As the event grows near, it seems like there are several stars who can share the ring with The Judgment Day member whether in tag team or singles action.

For this list, we will look at five potential WrestleMania 41 matches for Liv Morgan.

#5. Liv Morgan can run it back against Becky Lynch

In June last year, it was reported that Becky Lynch's WWE contract had expired, and that she became a free agent after choosing not to re-sign with the company. Interestingly, the last superstar she fought was Liv Morgan, who claimed her Women's World Title and hasn't stopped bragging about "retiring" The Man.

Earlier this year, reports stated that The Man had signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion. If she will return anytime soon to be part of The Show of Shows, her first match could be The Judgment Day member to seek retribution for not just losing the title, but for continuously taking shots at her in her absence.

#4. Liv Morgan and Lyra Valkyria can meet in a televised match for the first time at WrestleMania 41

There are only a few stars Liv Morgan hasn't faced in the Stamford-based promotion after performing in the company for over a decade. Among them is Lyra Valkyria. Although they faced each other last year during dark matches, they have yet to meet on television. Interestingly, it seems like the paths of both women will cross soon.

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley on this week's RAW to be Lyra's next challenger for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, though the challenger did receive some help from her partner. After Raquel is done with Valkyria, Morgan may challenge her next if her partner fails to bring more gold to The Judgment Day and exact revenge.

#3. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez can defend the Women's Tag Team Titles against former champions

As the Women's Tag Team Champions, the championships will likely be put on the line at WrestleMania 41. From how things are looking on RAW, there is a possibility that Lyra will get involved with Lynch teaming up with her down the road.

Becky and Lyra may have feuded before in NXT, but the fellow Irish stars have since shared their respects for each other. With Lynch's return still pending and Valkyria needing a strong backup, the four women may share the ring at 'Mania.

#2. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez can get involved with another group

While The Judgment Day is causing havoc on RAW, SmackDown also has to worry about a stable in the roster, The Wyatt Sicks. Although the Uncle Howdy-led group has yet to make their presence known on the brand, one superstar who is linked to join them is Alexa Bliss.

Bliss returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble, and interestingly, one name that she has continuously been facing off with is Morgan. Alexa was eliminated by Liv at the Rumble and Elimination Chamber, and if Bliss will indeed join The Wyatt Sicks soon, she can ally herself with Nikki Cross in a tag team match for WrestleMania.

#1. The Women's Tag Team Championship can be defended against several names in a four-way match

Although there have been positive changes in WWE since Triple H took over, there have also been some downsides in his leadership, mainly in the women's and tag team divisions. With this in mind, Triple H can involve more names for the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania.

The women's tag team division already has some interesting stars but just needs more places to showcase their talents. On the SmackDown division, Alba Fyre joined Chelsea Green's cabinet. NXT also has some rising stars like Chemical X and The Fatal Influence. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance can also get involved, and even the aforementioned possible pairing of Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch.

