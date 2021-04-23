5 worthy opponents for John Cena's retirement match in WWE

John Cena has had a memorable career in the WWE. The WWE Universe will always remember Cena as one of the greatest stars. He is a 16-time world champion and has beaten WWE's legendary stars such as Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and The Undertaker. Cena came into the company as someone who flew under the radar, but slogged his backside off to prove every doubter wrong.

The @WWEUniverse was never the same after @JohnCena introduced us to THIS #WWETitle 1️⃣6️⃣ years ago today! pic.twitter.com/8wRj0m9SJI — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 14, 2021

Throughout his career, Cena had dream matches with numerous wrestlers like AJ Styles and The Rock.

With Cena's wrestling career slowly coming to an end as he focuses on his Hollywood career, it suits him to have a retirement match soon. Whether the choice of a final opponent is up to Cena himself or Vince McMahon, Cena will make the best out of it no matter what.

The current WWE roster is stacked with talented superstars. Here are five such talents who could be worthy opponents for Cena's retirement match.

#5 WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been on top of the RAW roster since he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. Hee has proved he is a main event player and competed against Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and many others.

WWE can go about having a McIntyre and Cena storyline where McIntyre turns heel. Based on a conversation with Steven Maulhassen of DAZN, McIntyre mentioned that he is looking forward to turning once again. There is no better way to do so than to target Cena, who was once the company's top star.

If McIntyre defeats Bobby Lashley, he could defend the WWE Championship as a heel against John Cena at SummerSlam. Other plans could involve having Drew go on top just like he did with Lesnar or have Cena leave on a good note by winning the WWE Championship for the 17th time.

