WWE Fastlane 2021: 5 Things that could happen at the PPV: Former Tag Team Champion returns, Huge heel turn

The Road to WrestleMania is reaching its final destination, as WWE Fastlane 2021 will be the final pay per view before WrestleMania 37. This pay-per-view will also be the first WWE event on NBC's Peacock platform for the United States. This is also possibly the last WWE pay-per-view at Tropicana Field, as the MLB season is set to begin shortly before WrestleMania.

Fastlane is in a weird position on the WWE calendar as it is after the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and usually two or three weeks before WrestleMania. This leads to WWE throwing together a forgettable card as they gear up for the Showcase of the Immortals. This year is shaping up to be no different, but that doesn't mean we won't get a good show.

The main selling point of the show is a long-awaited showdown between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship. As of this writing, there are six matches scheduled for Sunday's show.

On the WWE RAW side of the card, Drew McIntyre will face off with his former best friend Sheamus one last time before he challenges Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. In the most intriguing match for the red brand, Randy Orton is scheduled to take on Alexa Bliss in an intergender match.

On the WWE SmackDown side of the card, Seth Rollins will go one on one with Shinsuke Nakamura, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Bianca Belair and her WrestleMania opponent, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Big E will defend the Intercontinental Championship against the refreshed Apollo Crews.

In the main event for the blue brand, Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan.

Here are five predictions for the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. What are your predictions? Sound off in the comments section.

5.) Jimmy Uso will return to cost Daniel Bryan the WWE Universal Championship

Will Jimmy Uso makes his presence felt?

Daniel Bryan v. Roman Reigns has been a match that fans have been waiting to see for years. It was at this very event six years ago that the two had their last one-on-one match, which Reigns won. The match was heavily teased in the summer of 2019 when Reigns had a series of suspicious events happen to him. The plan was for Reigns to take on Bryan, who was a heel at the time, at that year's SummerSlam.That match was canceled and the two superstar's paths never crossed again until late last year.

Bryan was on the receiving end of multiple beatdowns from Jey Uso late last year and the two have had multiple matches since. However, Bryan and Reigns hadn't had any interaction with one another until the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, where Bryan won the Chamber match but lost to Reigns shortly thereafter.

Bryan won a steel cage match against Jey a couple of weeks later to earn this title opportunity. Much like every Reigns match over the past several months, there is little doubt that Reigns will walk out still Universal Champion. The question is, will it be a clean victory or another controversial finish?

With Reigns' WrestleMania opponent Edge serving as the special guest enforcer, the answer to that question is almost certainly yes.

Jey has interfered in many of Reigns' matches in the past which has led to the Head of the Table emerging victorious. While it's safe money to bet on that happening again, this time WWE may change things up and have Jimmy Uso return and cost Bryan the championship.

Jimmy has been out of action for months now and it has been rumored that his return is right around the corner. With many expecting Jey to interfere once again, even with Edge as an enforcer, Fastlane would be the best time to bring him back if he is medically cleared to do so.

The most likely outcome for this match would be to see Bryan have Reigns in the Yes Lock. Just as it appears that Bryan will pull off the upset, Jey comes out and attempts to interfere. When Edge finally takes care of Jey, Jimmy will return and take out Edge. While Bryan is distracted by the chaos, Reigns hits the spear and picks up the victory.

This outcome not only protects Bryan but gives him an opening for a rematch with Reigns down the road. It could also set up Bryan's potential WrestleMania match. Bryan and a partner of his choosing, possibly someone like Kevin Owens who has unfinished business with Jey, against The Usos. This would be a nice opening match for either night of WrestleMania 37.

