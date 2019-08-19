5 promising WWE tag teams that never took off

Finn Balor and Ali were set to join the SmackDown tag team division in mid-2019

The tag team division has been one of WWE's most prominent divisions with multiple tag teams establishing themselves as the legends of the sports entertainment industry, thanks to their unique wrestling arsenal.

While the fans always enjoy watching one-on-one matches, the tag team bouts provide freshness to the existing scheme of things as it involves a different set of rules.

Traditionally, a group of two superstars form a tag team and compete with other teams to win the coveted Tag Team Championships. Often, WWE books interesting storylines in the tag team division by introducing new tag teams.

Sometimes the focus is on the bond of two unlikely allies while on many occasions, WWE has just simply put a pair of best friends together as a tag team.

The WWE Universe always loves formations of new tag teams and some of the most famous teams are The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, The Dudly Boyz among others.

Yet, there have been instances where WWE teased forming a tag team but never focused on that storyline after the tease.

Here's a list of five promising WWE tag teams that never took off.

#5 Jinder Mahal and Shelton Benjamin

Jinder Mahal could have been a valuable addition to the tag team division

It is easy to forget that Jinder Mahal had won the WWE Championship two years ago, even though WWE had not considered him as a serious contender ever since he lost the United States Championship to Jeff Hardy.

The Modern Day Maharaja soon became a part of WWE's C show, WWE Main Event, however, this past May it seemed like Mahal would join the SmackDown tag team division forming an unlikely team with Shelton Benjamin. The duo had competed in a dark match against Heavy Machinery before a SmackDown episode in May which gave the WWE Universe an indication of what is to come.

Though the team of Mahal and Benjamin had a lot of potential, they were never booked to join the tag team division. With Mahal's strength and Benjamin's athleticism, this team would have wreaked havoc in the SmackDown tag team division.

