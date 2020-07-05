5 WWE pushes Vince McMahon canceled because of real-life issues

Vince McMahon canceled these Superstars' WWE pushes because of real-life issues.

One wonders where would these wrestlers be today if their pushes hadn't been canceled.

It takes a lot out of a wrestler to prove themselves worthy of a push in WWE's overly-competitive atmosphere, were tens of other credible Superstars are doing their absolute best to get noticed. Throughout his decades-long career as the Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon has pushed a long string of wrestlers and turned them into megastars and household names.

Superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, and John Cena received mega pushed at some point in their careers, following which they never looked back and the rest is history. On the other hand, there have been several unfortunate instances where Vince McMahon canceled a Superstar's push, because of a real-life issue. We'll take a look at 5 such pushes that were canceled by Vince McMahon.

#5 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

Back in late 2009, Drew McIntyre arrived on WWE SmackDown as "The Chosen One", with Vince McMahon himself dubbing him as a future World Champion. Unfortunately, things didn't work out as had been planned initially in regards to McIntyre's main roster run. He married fellow pro-wrestler Taryn Terrell in May 2010 and was involved in an altercation with Terrell months later. The incident happened at the San Jose, CA Hotel, and led to WWE suspending Terrell.

McIntyre's push was soon canceled, and this was it for him as a credible Superstar in WWE. He was soon relegated to the mid-card, and later to the lower card, where he allied with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater. Known as 3MB, the trio was mostly used as enhancement talent, and things remained the same until McIntyre and WWE parted ways in 2014. The Scottish Psychopath improved himself drastically while wrestling in various promotions and finally made it back to WWE in 2017. Three years later, McIntyre is currently the WWE Champion and is deservingly at the top spot on the main roster.

