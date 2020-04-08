5 Qualities that make Randy Orton 'The Number One Guy' in WWE

Ric Flair has called The Viper 'The Number One Guy' in WWE, and we have reasons to prove why he is the best of the best.

Many things make The Apex Predator the best heel the company has ever seen, and no one like him may never exist.

Randy Orton has become the most unique Superstar in WWE's history

In my opinion, 13-time World Champion Randy Orton is arguably the best Superstar, and by far the best heel, WWE has ever produced. Whenever Orton himself praises any Superstar, it means the world to them, given his standing and experience in the industry.

However, thanks to 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, it was The Viper being showered with praise just before WrestleMania 36. talkSPORT spoke to Flair before the event, and he said that Orton is the number one guy in WWE right now.

“Nobody is higher on Randy Orton than I am. I think, right now, he is doing some of the best work he has ever done and I think Edge is too. Randy has done and accomplished so much and he’s been there a long time – people don’t realize this.”

Orton took on Edge at WrestleMania 36, where the two men competed in a Last Man Standing match. The rivalry that started after the 2020 Royal Rumble, where Edge made his return to the ring after nine years, ended after Edge delivered a Con-Chair-To the vicious heel in a match that lasted over 35 minutes.

The Nature Boy event went as far as to claim that his daughter Charlotte Flair is the female version of Orton in WWE, which says a lot about how much respect he has for his former Evolution stablemate.

While Orton lost his match at WrestleMania, he remains 'The Number One Guy' in all of sports entertainment. In this article, we will look at the 5 things that make Orton one of the best there is in the industry today,

#5 His health

At 40, Orton is still one of WWE's fittest Superstars

Randy Orton isn't new to the WWE. He signed with the company almost twenty years ago in 2000/01, and just turned 40 years-old a week ago. This makes him one of the longest-tenured Superstars in WWE, and he still has several years to go.

One thing that sets him apart is his health, as he does not look a day over 30. In fact, he rarely spends too long on the shelf with injuries, and even though he has had his fair share of injuries, he remains one of WWE's most active Superstars.

During his interview with talkSPORT, Ric Flair had the following to say about The Viper:

“E every time he says something, it’s the truth. And his level of ability right now and his health are both great. He’s at the top of his game, which, in my opinion, makes him the number one guy.”

Staying fit and healthy, both physically and mentally, is extremely important for being successful in the industry. Arguably, Orton has been the role model for fitness in WWE for several years.

