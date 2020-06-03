5 RAW & SmackDown Superstars Matt Riddle has faced outside WWE 

The King of Bros has competed against a few surprising names during his EVOLVE career

Matt Riddle is one of the biggest names in WWE today thanks to his Mixed Martial Arts career followed by his great work in the squared circle outside WWE.

When Riddle signed onto WWE and joined NXT, fans were convinced that he would become the NXT Champion sooner than later. However, Riddle had some big moments and matches in NXT but never managed to win a singles title during his run on the Black & Gold brand.

Instead, he formed an alliance with Pete Dunne which helped him not only win the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Classic but also allowed the two men to defeat The Undisputed Era to win the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Recently, Riddle lost his final match in NXT against Timothy Thatcher inside a Fight Pit to the disappointment of the WWE Universe. However, the fans were treated to a great surprise as WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced that Riddle would be joining SmackDown after a great run on NXT.

After the announcement regarding his move to SmackDown, RAW Superstar Aleister Black, who was also a former NXT Champion, expressed his desire to compete against the new Blue brand recruit.

Maybe I’ll come hang out for a night at some point. https://t.co/WgtskO9pzb — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) May 31, 2020

Keeping that in mind, we couldn’t help but dig up the names of all those RAW and SmackDown Superstars Riddle has already competed against outside WWE.

In this article, we will look at the five top RAW and SmackDown Superstars who have already competed against The Original Bro.

#5 Cedric Alexander

Advertisement

Cedric Alexander was the highlight of 205 Live for several months and his move to RAW was seen as a major one. Even though he got some big matches to start with, he was watered down by some mixed bookings.

Recently we’ve seen him gain some more prominence after joining forces with Ricochet, and the two men could go on to rule the RAW Tag Team Division if they’re booked right.

While Alexander is one of the bigger names in WWE, his work outside WWE has earned him a lot of praise over the years. Most of you will be familiar with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) where he was part of a 10-men tag team match that had Matt Riddle on the opposite team.

The match had several high points and comedic moments but did not turn out to be as good as most of us would have liked it to be.

The rising stars of WWE could come face to face again

At EVOLVE 62, Riddle and Alexander faced each other in a singles match that was won by Riddle via submission. Riddle was a dominant force on EVOLVE Wrestling and the company built him up very well during the initial matches of his career that saw him make his opponents tap out after a great performance.