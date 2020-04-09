5 RAW Superstars who could benefit from moving to SmackDown

After seeing Apollo Crews move from SmackDown to RAW, it is likely that we will see a few more transfers soon.

Here are 5 RAW Superstars who could benefit from joining the Blue brand.

Vinay Chhabria

Zack Ryder could be a valuable addition to the SmackDown roster.

WWE is yet to announce a Superstar Shakeup for the year 2020 formally. However, they have hinted at a mini version of the shakeup by informing the fans that the draft picks will expire soon. Looking at the way the company transferred Apollo Crews from SmackDown to RAW this week, it is certainly possible that we will see a few more transfers in the weeks to come.

The creative team could also spice things up by including NXT in the mix. Just like the Black and Gold brand made its presence felt at Survivor Series last year, it could take part in the shakeup this year. For this article, we will specifically be focusing on RAW and SmackDown. A formal draft is a subject for another time. With the draft picks expiring, the fans could also witness a few Superstars shift from RAW to SmackDown this week.

Here are 5 underused RAW Superstars who could benefit from joining the Blue brand.

#5 Bobby Lashley

The Dominator appears ready to split with Lana soon.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley has been a very controversial figure on Monday Night RAW. Upon his return in April 2018, WWE has involved him in multiple less-than-serious storylines, especially the angle that saw him steal Rusev's wife, Lana, and marry her. Lashley has immense size and strength, and along with his quickness, agility, and the legitimacy that he brings as a former fighter for Bellator MMA, he could have become a Brock Lesnar style character. He had major promise after a great run with Impact Wrestling, but the last 2 years has seen him become, for all intents and purposes, "just another guy".

Fortunately, it appears that the Lashley/Lana marriage will end soon, as WWE has sowed the seeds for a breakup. As soon as that happens, The Dominator would be freed from his cage and could make a big name for himself on Friday nights. He could kick-start a new journey there by picking a fight with his old rival, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Also Read - 5 possible directions for Bobby Lashley after WWE WrestleMania 36

Lashley and Strowman had incredible encounters in the past, and with the Universal Championship involved in the mix, this rivalry could attract many fans to SmackDown. Thanks to his size and legitimate MMA skills, it wouldn't take much to rebuild Lashley as a powerful force, so he could be ready for a main event spot quickly.

