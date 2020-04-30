5 Real-life WWE couples who feuded against each other in a storyline

On-screen enemies, off-screen lovebirds!

WWE is well-known for time and again introducing love-angels into its storylines. Many times, a Superstar's personal life is used to add the factor of reality into feuds. Recently, we saw Beth Phoenix play a vital role in the feud between his husband Edge and Randy Orton. Even The Undertaker's wife was a central focus in his feud against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Throughout the history of the company, many real-life WWE couples have teamed up in some way or the other to give us some compelling and emotional storylines. But there are a few others who have been on the opposing end of their partners and in many ways - raised hell upon them (in Kayfabe, of course).

In this article, let's take a look at five real-life WWE couples (past and present) who feuded against each other in a storyline. Who do you think had the best feud among all of these? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

#5 Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon

McMahons!

Starting this list is none other than "THE" power couple of the company - WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and his wife Linda McMahon. If you watched WWE during the Attitude Era, you'd know that the McMahons are the most unique and crazy family that you'll ever come across!

Be it Vince feuding and even wrestling his son Shane, or with his daughter Stephanie, the Evil Boss of WWE has never hesitated to bring his family to amplify the drama. Other than his kids, Vince has also feuded with his wife Linda multiple times.

One of the most interesting storylines was when Vince plotted against Stephanie during his infamous feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Linda then showed up and appointed the Texas RattleSnake as the WWE CEO, resulting in some hilarious scenes in the Titan Towers. Other than this, there were also storylines where Vince was cheating on Linda with other female WWE Superstars.

