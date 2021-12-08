5 real-life WWE enemies who became good friends

It is no secret that maintaining friendships in the pro wrestling world is no easy task. Several real-life WWE friends have turned on each other in years past. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were the latest friendship to suffer this fate. Despite the RAW Women's Champion and the SmackDown Women's Champion once being best friends, their relationship is now over.

Meanwhile, both former and current WWE Superstars have turned from enemies to good friends in the past few years. Although some started their relationships on the wrong foot, and were sometimes even close to a physical battle, they buried the hatchet and became good friends.

Here are five real-life WWE enemies who became good friends.

#5. WWE EVP Triple H and Chris Jericho

Triple H was one of the top guys in WWE when Chris Jericho joined Vince McMahon's company from WCW in 1999. The two wrestlers disliked each other, and their relationship remained sour for years.

Earlier this year, Jericho disclosed what he and Triple H thought of each other during his early days in WWE.

"There were some people that just didn’t want me there because I was a WCW guy, not realizing [that he ultimately wanted to work for WWE]. I talked to Triple H about this on Talk Is Jericho. We hated each other for years and we don’t even really know why now, but at the time it was like, 'This guy’s a piece of s***,'" he said on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.

According to the current AEW star, Triple H thought he joined WWE because WCW did not want him anymore. Despite that, Y2J and The Game shared the ring many times. Today, the animosity between the two WWE legends is behind them.

"When you like fast forward five to six years. You're older and wiser and think back like why did we have so many problems? Why did we not like each other? And now we are friends and I think there is lot of professional rivalry when you are young and full of vim and vigor as they say," Jericho told on the Rich Eisen Show.

Triple H is now WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development and NXT's executive producer. Meanwhile, Jericho is currently working in WWE's newest rival, AEW.

