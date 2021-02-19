5 Reasons why Adam Cole is ready for a WWE main roster call-up

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole is arguably the most popular WWE Superstar who hasn't fully transitioned to the main roster yet. From his exemplary character work to his remarkable in-ring chops, Cole has proven himself as a legitimate star.

When he debuted for the black-and-gold brand in 2017 after a decorated career in ROH, The Panama City Playboy instantly struck a chord with the fans. Since he aligned with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish upon his debut, the trio collectively known as the Undisputed ERA has dominated NXT ever since.

The sheer volume of memorable matches Adam Cole has had in the past four years is unbelievable. Bouts against Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Aleister Black especially stand out. Cole is destined for greatness on the main roster, and it's only a matter of time before the company decides to promote him. He's done everything he possibly can on NXT, as he has held all the gold.

Sure, he recently turned heel on his Undisputed ERA stablemates, and he's in contention for the NXT Championship. But there are more than a handful of reasons why he should be on the main roster.

#5 Adam Cole has already performed on the main roster on more than one occasion

While Adam Cole is an NXT mainstay, he has shown up on the main roster on more than one occasion. These matches allowed him to showcase his boundless capabilities as a top-tier Superstar. His first main roster appearance came during the 2018 Royal Rumble Match. He entered at number 23 and lasted for nearly seven minutes before he was eliminated by the returning Rey Mysterio.

In 2019, during the build-up to Survivor Series, Adam Cole had a few excellent matches against Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins on SmackDown and RAW, respectively. During the pay-per-view, he stole the show with his terrific match against Pete Dunne for the NXT Championship.

With so much exposure of the main roster already on his side, he wouldn't find it difficult to transition to RAW or SmackDown. Keith Lee and Riddle cooled off considerably after hot starts to their careers on the main roster. But Cole could seamlessly hit the ground running without any hiccups on the way.