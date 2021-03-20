5 reasons why Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton shouldn't have a cinematic match at WWE WrestleMania 37

The WWE Universe is firmly on the Road to WrestleMania 37. One match that is rumored to take place on the Grandest Stage of Them All is Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend has not appeared on WWE television since being "burnt alive" by The Viper in a Firefly Inferno match at WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs in December 2020. Since then, Randy Orton has continued to be tormented by Bray Wyatt through his partner-in-crime, Alexa Bliss, on Monday Night RAW.

Despite The Fiend's absence from WWE television, many expect the former Universal Champion to reappear soon and officially set up a showdown with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. It is widely expected that the showdown between Orton and Wyatt will be a cinematic presentation as opposed to a traditional wrestling match.

But, is a cinematic match really the best way forward for The Fiend vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37? Let's take a closer look at five reasons why these two stars shouldn't have a cinematic match at WWE WrestleMania 37.

#5 Cinematic matches have been overdone in WWE during the past 12 months

Bray Wyatt had a number of cinematic matches throughout 2020 in WWE

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to change many things in 2020. The global pandemic pressured WWE to postpone their live event schedule and prevented live fans from attending WWE shows.

To overcome some of these problems, WWE began thinking outside of the box when it came to the way that the company produced and shot their television shows and pay-per-view events. One such resolution to WWE's issues was cinematic wrestling matches.

Instead of the traditional wrestling matches taking place in the ring, matches were shot in the same vein as television or film productions. Multiple takes, stunts, and scripted dialogs were utilized, often in locations outside the traditional WWE arena.

Initially, these cinematic matches were universally praised by fans within the WWE Universe. The Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 and The Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at the same event were huge hits. However, after a few months, the cinematic format became stale and no longer felt special or unique.

The Wyatt Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules was critically panned by fans on social media.

Since the inception of the WWE ThunderDome in August 2020, WWE has scaled back in terms of cinematic matches. However, it still feels as if the concept has been played out due to the match type's overexposure in 2020.

WWE is no longer forced to do these cinematic matches. Therefore, WWE should only utilize these productions when necessary.

Another Bray Wyatt cinematic match at WrestleMania 37 would be a repeat of what Wyatt did in 2020 several times. The cinematic format should not be utilized for a significant period to keep the presentation fresh for the future.

