5 reasons why Brock Lesnar should return to WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest athletes in sports entertainment. The Beast Incarnate has conquered the realm of combat sports. His sphere of dominance extends from professional wrestling to mixed martial arts. Few athletes have achieved the level of success Lesnar has in sports entertainment.

The Beast is a freak of nature. His arsenal is diverse, even though he doesn't use much of it anymore. He uses some of the most devastating wrestling maneuvers, from the arm-breaking Kimura Lock to the ring-shattering F5.

It would take a long time to list all of Lesnar's accolades. However, his illustrious WWE career highlights include ending the Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania, winning the Royal Rumble, King of the Ring and becoming a multi-time World Champion.

The Beast Incarnate adopted a part-time role in his second WWE run, which garnered a mixed response from the WWE Universe. Even while working limited dates, Lesnar has left an indelible footprint on WWE in recent years.

However, Brock Lesnar has not been seen in WWE since competing in the main event of WrestleMania 36. It was later reported in the summer of 2020 that Lesnar was no longer under a WWE contract.

The Beast's future remains uncertain, but there are five crucial reasons why Lesnar should return to WWE.

#5 Brock Lesnar is a massive attraction for casual fans

Brock Lesnar is one of Vince McMahon's safest pets

Having dominated the competition globally, Brock Lesnar has built up quite a dedicated fan base. He was a huge star in UFC, loved by the fans but despised by his enemies for his sheer brutality. As for his WWE fans, they always tune in when Lesnar is advertised to appear. Whenever The Beast shows up on television, the ratings pop up.

Most fans would criticize WWE's inability to create newer attractions, but that doesn't make the older ones any less useful. In fact, in recent years, WWE has used established stars like Brock Lesnar to put over younger stars like Seth Rollins. The Beast Incarnate made Rollins a lovable hero in their amazing feud in 2019.

Even at the age of 43, Lesnar is a huge draw. Vince McMahon always turns to guys like Brock Lesnar when fan interest is low, and it almost always solves the issue.

