5 Reasons CM Punk will win his feud with Drew McIntyre

Many thought they would never see CM Punk back in WWE after his controversial exit in 2014. But in this business, you can never say never. It's downright gospel if you're a pro wrestling fan.

Yet, CM Punk did return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2023. Since then, he has confronted many superstars, including Drew McIntyre. Punk and McIntyre came face to face on the January 8, 2024, edition of RAW.

While there's no doubt that McIntyre is a talented athlete and bonafide superstar, it remains likely that CM Punk will come out on top in their feud. Here are five reasons why this will happen:

#1. McIntyre has been languishing in the WWE midcard for over a year

Drew McIntyre as he prepares to challenge (unsuccessfully) for the Intercontinental Title.

CM Punk is a legend, no doubt. But Drew McIntyre simply has been on a different level during his second run in Stamford-based company. McIntyre returned to the promotion in 2017 and became a two-time WWE Champion. However, he spent most of the last year languishing in the midcard.

It's no secret that Drew is a major star and will likely once again become a world champion in the future. However, It would strain the credibility of WWE Universe if McIntyre managed to defeat a red-hot Punk, so it likely won't happen.

#2. CM Punk needs to maintain his momentum heading into WWE WrestleMania 40

Punk's shirt says it all.

CM Punk left the WWE almost an entire decade ago.

In that time, we've seen global pandemics, the rise (and fall) of major players on the wrestling scene, and a change of guard in WWE.

In short, there have been many changes in WWE since Punk left the promotion nine years ago. In order to remain relevant in the modern era, The Straight Edge Superstar needs to look unstoppable as he heads into WrestleMania 40, where he is rumored to face Seth Rollins.

Punk losing to McIntyre in their feud doesn't make sense when viewed through this lens.

#3. Punk needs a credible opponent to overcome

Punk could be the one to take the strap off of Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

CM Punk is a veteran performer, having been in the business for over two decades. WWE has also been around for a very long time and generated their own history.

Punk was gone for long enough that an entirely new generation of fans who weren't around for his earlier run with the Stamford-based company has cropped up.

The Best in the World needs to somewhat rebuild his brand regarding in-ring victories. There's no better way to do that than by establishing dominance in a feud with Drew McIntyre, who is not only a former world champion but pinned the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar in the process at WrestleMania 36.

#4. Punk needs the win more than McIntyre

CM Punk might still come off as vulnerable due to his long absence from the WWE. With The Second City Saint being away for so long, he is reminding the fans why he can call himself the Best in the World and get away with it.

All of his momentum would derail if McIntyre managed to get the definitive victory in their feud.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, McIntyre is in a place in his career where losing to Punk won't hurt him. In fact, the visibility of a feud with arguably the hottest superstar on the roster right now will do a lot to elevate The Scottish Warrior back into the main event.

#5. CM Punk's story needs a subplot before WrestleMania 40.

Punk with another undersized legend, Shawn Michaels.

WrestleMania 40 is still months away. CM Punk will almost certainly be a major part of the event, though it remains to be seen in what way. Right now, it looks like it could be a championship bout between Punk and Rollins.

Whatever form Punk's WrestleMania appearance takes, it's still three months and two premium live events away from happening.

In order to keep Punk in people's minds and give him screen time, he needs a good subplot. In this case, the subplot takes the form of a much bigger, stronger opponent for the former AEW star to overcome.

Drew McIntyre is indeed impressive, but CM Punk has this.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here