5 Reasons why Cody Rhodes must replace R-Truth in his match against John Cena

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in WWE today. He spent years in the company but eventually quit to try to make a success out of himself beyond the mid-card level. It worked out, as he later returned in 2022 and has been a main eventer ever since.

Ad

Unfortunately, Cody hasn't been seen since WrestleMania 41. He battled John Cena and lost. Since then, Cena has been active, but The American Nightmare has not.

In fact, John even has a big match this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. He will be going one-on-one with former United States Champion R-Truth in a bout that some fans are excited for but others are very much not interested in.

An argument could be made that Cody should replace R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event. Not only that, but it should become a world title match. This article will look at five reasons why Cody should replace R-Truth this Saturday.

Ad

Trending

#5. He needs to avenge both his own and Randy Orton's losses

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena has had a lot of success in 2025. After failing to win matches in WWE for a long time, things have turned around thanks to his victory at Elimination Chamber and defeat of Cody Rhodes for the world title at WrestleMania.

The Face that Runs the Place had more success then. Not only did Travis Scott help him defeat Cody Rhodes, but Cena also took advantage of distractions from officials and R-Truth to defeat Randy Orton at Backlash.

Ad

Cody Rhodes needs to avenge his loss, and he also needs to avenge Randy Orton's. The Viper is his longtime mentor, and there is no way Cody can let Cena get away with what he did to both of them. Revenge is a must.

#4. R-Truth vs. John Cena can happen on SmackDown instead

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is a legendary event with decades of history. With roots going back to the Rock 'n' Wrestling era, the show is prestigious in the minds of many fans and wrestlers.

This kind of program deserves a major world title match. Not only that, but it deserves a title match with a top-level performer. R-Truth is a legend, but he is ultimately a lower-card comedy figure.

Cody needs to step up and take R-Truth's place because the rapping star can still face John Cena on any random television show. John Cena vs. R-Truth fits a select episode of SmackDown far more than it does a prestigious show like Saturday Night's Main Event, which deserves the top title on the line and stars clashing.

Ad

#3. Cody Rhodes is scheduled to return soon

Cody Rhodes losing at WWE WrestleMania 41 shocked a lot of people, but what may have been more surprising is the fact that he hasn't been seen since then. Cody has been the face of the company for a while now, so his absence has been felt.

Thankfully, there may be hope on the horizon. Reports indicate that Cody is scheduled to return on Friday Night SmackDown this week. If he does indeed return, this is quite fitting, as it is the show right before Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

It seems almost too perfect. Cody returns at the last minute and replaces R-Truth. Perhaps Cena hurts Truth on SmackDown, or Rhodes' comeback is held off until Saturday Night's Main Event itself. However they go about it, Cody returning means he would be a better option to face John.

#2. The American Nightmare is owed a rematch

WWE under Triple H has changed certain rules and tropes. One of the biggest changes is that the 30-day title defense rule is no longer in play. For example, Liv Morgan could go two months without defending her title, and it likely wouldn't be an issue.

Ad

Another change is that automatic rematches are no longer a thing, at least in theory. Despite that, it is still standard procedure that a WWE star eventually has a rematch if they lose a title. Sometimes, they win the gold back, like LA Knight over Shinsuke Nakamura, and sometimes, they don't.

If these automatic rematches remain the norm despite not being contractually binding, by all rights, Cody deserves a rematch. This is especially true given the manner in which he lost the title, which will be covered in the next entry. Cody replacing R-Truth just makes sense.

Ad

#1. They could have a banger without The Rock and Travis Scott

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena felt like a dream match, but it ended up being anything but that. Instead, WWE fans were quite disappointed by the match. This is both because of interference from one star and another big name's absence.

In terms of interference, Travis Scott showed up, much to the dismay of the audience. He then walked very slowly and took away from the match before seemingly being lost in his spot with Rhodes. It was just messy, slow, and awkward. Meanwhile, fans were expecting The Rock to show up, but he just never did. These factors really hurt the match.

With that in mind, a Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena match could still be a banger. If fans aren't expecting The Rock and Travis Scott doesn't get involved, the two could put on an excellent performance. Rhodes replacing Truth can lead to exactly that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More