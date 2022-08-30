5 reasons why Dominik Mysterio could turn heel at WWE Clash at the Castle

Second-generation WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio hasn't always had the easiest journey during his time with the promotion. Even though he got his foot in the door quickly, it seems as if everyone in the world wants to slam it in his face.

As the son of WWE legend Rey Mysterio, Dom has struggled at times to find his own identity. While everyone can respect the fact that he wants to follow in his father's footsteps, the younger Mysterio has often been caught in the legend's shadow.

He's currently embroiled in a feud with his dad and Edge against the treacherous trio known as Judgment Day - Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

WWE Clash at the Castle looks like it might be where it all finally comes to a head. A match has been set with Edge and the elder Mysterio taking on Balor and Priest. We learned on RAW this week that the troubled youth has a bit of a problem with his dad choosing the Rated-R Superstar over him.

Is there trouble in the waters for the Mysterio family? Could Dominik be turning heel soon? Here are five reasons why we should stay tuned to find out.

#5. As a villian, he can be protected while he continues to develop his skills.

This is a twofold situation. As a 'bad guy', Dominik could take advantage of the rules and use shortcuts to gain wins, all while slowly developing. This would allow him to use the 'Cliff's Notes' version of a match by tagging in late in matches or taking advantage of outside interferences.

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom How Dominik Mysterio Learned The 619, John Morrison Works Out The Ring Rust bit.ly/36Ae9dR How Dominik Mysterio Learned The 619, John Morrison Works Out The Ring Rust bit.ly/36Ae9dR https://t.co/iIEGxAMXFW

It could also help Dom better understand the psychological side of the business. A great heel is eventually known for leading the match and calling the moves. If he can evolve into that style of performer, it could be highly beneficial for the younger Mysterio, no matter what he does going forward.

#4. Heel turns typically work for a floundering babyface

Dominik has been treading the water - at best - thus far in his tenure with WWE. Even growing up in a storied wrestling family didn't really prepare him for the bright lights and big crowds.

Although he was involved in the 'Who's Your Papi?' angle years ago with Eddie Guerrero, he's still a relative novice to the WWE Universe. Particularly when it comes to being the focal point of a storyline.

When a 'good guy' experiences this phenomenon, it usually makes sense to freshen them up by turning them heel. It gives the character an edge, along with a whole new vibe.

There's no guarantee that this theory will work for Dom, but as of now? It couldn't hurt at all, because he's not making much of a connection with the WWE Universe presently as a babyface.

#3. A Father vs. Son angle is a storyline that's a perfect fit for WWE

It's not like this hasn't been done in the past in WWE. For goodness sake, the entire McMahon family has been at war with one another at different times.

Any storyline that involves family members feuding has an extra spice of realism, even if it's contained within the bubble of sports entertainment. Still, there's some psychological effect on the audience, seeing families fighting and kinfolk scuffling.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips The ending of the Vince McMahon vs Shane McMahon match at WrestleMania 17 was AWESOME. Linda stole the show by standing up. The ending of the Vince McMahon vs Shane McMahon match at WrestleMania 17 was AWESOME. Linda stole the show by standing up. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/1FUgU5D9Ex

The way the audience has watched Dominik Mysterio grow up, along with the amazing love and respect that his father commands, the feud will be gut wrenching. It would feel like the ultimate betrayal, and could trigger a terrific viceral reaction from the WWE Universe.

#2. His odd 'relationship' with Rhea Ripley

One of the most bizarre turns of events in this current feud is the weird connection between Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley. It has been an odd chemistry that seems to teeter between sadism and seduction. Whatever it is, it seems to have some sort of hold over the youngster.

Things began with Ripley constantly beating up and tormenting Dom, but a turn of events from this week's RAW has a lot of fans confused.

As things were breaking down between the two warring units, Dom armed himself with a kendo stick. He threatened Ripley, but she somehow convinced him to hand it over to her. There's no doubt that this complicated connection will play a part in the climax of this angle.

#1. It will eventually lead to an emotional reunion with his father, which could help his popularity

Like any heel, there's always a time when you have to acknowledge and embrace the light. Dominik Mysterio would be no different, particularly if he descends into a much darker character.

As mentioned earlier, Judgment Day brings a dreary (almost gothic) element to them, and they've shown no mercy to anyone.

It's easy to picture a scenario where the other three members are destroying Rey Rey and inviting Dom to finish the deal. The son can then come out of his 'spell' and rescue his father. It's a classic WWE storybook finish.

It would also get a huge pop and maybe even bring a tear to a few eyes. Seeing a the family come full circle would not only make for a great storyline? That could provide the boost that Dominik Mysterio's career desperately needs right now.

