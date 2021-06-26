5 Reasons why Edge is Roman Reigns' next challenger for the WWE Universal Championship

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown ended in shocking fashion, as Edge returned to confront Roman Reigns. The Universal Champion has been incredibly dominant on the Blue brand, which left Paul Heyman asking who's next. We got our answer in the form of a WWE Hall of Famer.

But why did The Rated-R Superstar come back to WWE TV a few weeks before touring resumes? And why is he continuing to target Reigns? The last time we saw him, The Tribal Chief stacked him and Daniel Bryan up to earn the most dominant main event victory in WrestleMania history.

However, there is some meat on this bone. WWE may have several schools of thought over why Edge will likely take on Reigns at Money in the Bank for the Universal Championship. Either way, we will witness yet another excellent feud to add to both superstars' collections.

Here are five possible reasons why Edge is the next man to challenge Roman Reigns for his title.

#5 Edge was initially promised a one-on-one title match after winning the Royal Rumble

Back in January, Edge did the unthinkable. He won the Royal Rumble Match from number 1, putting in an incredibly gutsy performance in the process. He had earned a one-on-one Championship match at WrestleMania, but it didn't go that way.

Daniel Bryan was inserted into the main event feud between Edge and Roman Reigns, leading to a triple threat at The Show of Shows. The WWE Hall of Famer has every right to be aggrieved, as his sanity unraveled each passing week before 'Mania.

Edge is still due a one-on-one title match. One he probably didn't need to win the Royal Rumble to have, considering he retired while still being the World Heavyweight Champion.

Also, the fact that Bryan faced Reigns a few weeks after WrestleMania only intensifies Edge's claim at another shot at The Tribal Chief. WWE has barely scratched the surface between the two of them, as will be seen in the weeks leading up to Money in the Bank.

Roman Reigns and Edge are both masters at storytelling, so we better get excited for their Universal Championship match.

