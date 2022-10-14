5 Reasons Elias' return to WWE will likely be a success

Very soon, WWE will once again stand for Walk with Elias.

The talented troubadour is scheduled to make his return to RAW this coming Monday. So, dust off your faded blue jeans and beaded bracelets, because it's time for an encore.

Of course, the man behind the myth never really went anywhere. He's always been looming in the presence of his 'little brother', Ezekiel. However, it appears that the angle is being dropped, which is music to many fans' ears.

They didn't necessarily dislike Ezekiel, but there's still a fascination with Elias' persona. The man with the six-string in his hand seemed destined for greatness at different points in his WWE career. But for multiple reasons, he never quite reached the top of the charts.

Now, he will have a chance to write the second verse of his sports entertainment song. Here are five reasons why Elias making his return to WWE could be a smashing success.

#5. The 'mystery brother gimmick can only go so far, for so long

This gimmick differs from many others in the past, where a wrestler was forced to leave - only to return a short time later posing as someone else. Dusty Rhodes posed as The Midnight Rider and Andre the Giant wore a mask as The Giant Machine. Both were intended to be obvious examples of a babyface who had been wronged, finding a way to skirt the rules.

Ezekiel's character was lovable, and WWE certainly found clever ways to present the persona. But deep down, the audience was always anticipating the return of the Guitar Hero.

While Elias may have done a great job playing the role of his doppelganger, it just never replaced the original. There are a few tunes that you just can't cover.

#4. The WWE Universe still wants to see if Elias can realize his untapped potential

At some point in his WWE run, Elias had so much crowd control that he could own an entire segment in one line. In a world that often takes itself way too seriously, he was able to balance between being a fun-loving entertainer and a tough guy in the ring.

A bold performer, he's never been afraid to stretch out and do new and creative things. The fans respect that depth and diversity. Not only does their response bring out the best in him, it often brings out the best in some of his fellow WWE Superstars as well.

It was confusing for most of the audience to see this gimmick relegated to the lower mid-card, before eventually being shelved altogether. It's as if viewers were waiting for when Elias was finally going to bust through WWE's mystical 'glass ceiling' and become what most thought he could be tight from the start: a main eventer and a household name.

The opportunity presents itself once again. Now, we'll just have to see if the powers that be will finally let him take center stage.

#3. The crossover potential is somewhat intriguing

Towards the end of his last run as Elias, he released an album, The Universal Truth, and it wasn't half bad. Unlike some superstars who don't sound very good in a studio setting, the man behind the character is fairly musically-gifted.

Him being paired with mainstream musical acts, either in angles or for a performance at a mega show like WrestleMania, was earlier discussed.

While this is likely something that would only be done on rare occasions, seeing a member of WWE's traveling band of misfits jamming with someone from the top of the charts would be amazing. It also fulfills the company's desire to always stay in the pop culture conscience.

#2. He's funny... but not too funny

Known for his dry wit, Elias could often hold the audience's attention with his deadpan delivery and far-off facial expressions. It was a tongue-in-cheek way of making his character appear serious about himself while acting as a wink and a nod to the fans.

That subtle humor made some of his singing segments - particularly when he was allowed to portray a babyface - as fun and entertaining as it gets, especially for WWE programming at the time. It was a high point of the show.

Always a performer, Elias was able to toe the line between being a sports entertainer and being serious when the situation called. It's time for Elias to hit the rewind button and return to these humorous segments.

#1. The 'wandering, lone rocker' gimmick could take Elias in a lot of different and interesting directions

WWE could have endless storyline possibilities surrounding the character of Elias

If Elias follows the arc of a true rock star's career, then the persona can be used in many different ways.

Anyone who has ever seen a musician's biopic knows that their careers are usually a combination of heart-pounding success, mixed with heartbreaking loss. WWE could add a few layers to this character and portray him as less fun-loving. He could easily go from being a guy who is on top of the world (and the charts) to hitting rock bottom.

While it's unlikely that Triple H would be in favor of going all in on some kind of 'addiction angle' (that didn't play too well with the whole Jeff Hardy fiasco), there are still more possibilities. Dealing with some sort of personal demon or tragic loss could make Elias a very tragic yet sympathetic figure - in the mold of someone like Jim Morrison or Freddie Mercury.

WWE could also go a completely different route, and make him a nice guy who loses all of his values once he becomes a bigger WWE Superstar.

The stereotypical wounded artist always makes for great theater, and this persona can be the same. There's a symphony of storylines, just waiting for someone to bang the gong and get the music started.

In essence, Elias is a resource that hasn't been tapped into. A genuine athlete of legitimate size, he also has the look and presence to be something truly special. Maybe this time around, WWE will play the hits and strike the right chords.

