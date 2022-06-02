5 Similarities between WWE Superstars Ezekiel and Elias

For years, the WWE Universe was thoroughly entertained by Elias’ musical stylings. The Drifter would arrive on the scene, strum his six-string and ask the people in attendance who wanted to Walk With Elias.

Unfortunately, WWE's resident Trubadour stepped away from the ring back in July. He then burned his guitar in effigy in a vignette that subsequently aired. Sadly, it seemed like the walk was finally over and the crooner was cast away.

That was before his younger brother arrived on the scene to honorably fight in his steed.

Elias' WWE doppelganger arrived on the scene in early April and was clearly the spitting image of his brother. He immediately made waves in the promotion and has already faced the same type of scrutiny that his famous brother did.

They say the apple never falls far from the tree, and these two prove that to be true. They obviously share the same values and upbringing, and neither man will back down from a good ol' fashioned fight.

These two brothers are almost like twins in so many ways. Sometimes? It's almost as if they are one in the same.

Let's take a look at five ways that Elias and Ezekiel are similiar:

#5 - They have about the same size and build

Ezekiel is a dead ringer for Elias in many ways, most notably in their physical stature. Ironically, they're both 6 feet tall and weigh 220 pounds. So, it's probably a pretty sure bet that they fought over the last piece of fried chicken at the dinner table more than a few times. Kids who grow up so closely tend to do that.

The pair also have a similar physique and overall build. Neither man has much body fat on them, and they both look like they could benchpress a Buick. Basically, power has never been a problem for the pair.

#4 - Neither man has worked for any major promotion other than WWE

Elias worked some indie promotions before signing on the dotted line with Vince McMahon and WWE, but had limited exposure. He spent a few years with NXT before finally making the jump to the main roster.

As for Ezekiel, details about his background and experience are a little sketchy. There are rumors that he, himself, was once a drifter who has now found a home in professional wrestling.

Another story floating out there is that Ezekiel spent years on the run from the law, working as a bounty hunter. But nothing has been confirmed as of this writing. He doesn't appear to have wrestled prior to popping up on RAW, despite the fact that he performs like he's been in the ring for years.

It's certainly a mystery, and one that we will likely get more clues on in the future. Sportskeeda, of course, will have details if and when they become available.

#3 - They both have a luxurious mane of hair

It's no wonder their family's last name is Samson, because Elias and Ezekiel might truly gain strength from their long hair.

Their flowing dark locks look like something you might see on a magazine cover in a hair salon. It adds to their 'hippy vibe' look. Jim Morrison would be proud.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Ezekiel’s WWE website profile is up below his brother. Ezekiel’s WWE website profile is up below his brother. 😂 https://t.co/RIM7lAYfGn

Of course, these fantastic follicles can lead to a certain disadvantage at times. When a dastardly heel wants to take a shortcut in a match, they always know they can take the easy way out to gain an advantage. A good pull of the hair can sometimes be as effective as a tossing takedown. The two brothers definitely expose themselves to that risk by being so hirsute.

#2 - Both of these brothers look like they have the skills to win any championship in WWE

While neither Ezekiel or Elias will be mistaken for a mat master like Dean Malenko, they have just enough skill to complement their power.

They have the size to take on any opponent, but also the overall in-ring acumen to be a champion someday. It starts at the top with WWE Universal titleholder Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is similar in size and skill to both brothers, as he relies a lot on high impact maneuvers, mixed with a simplified moveset. It's not always pretty, but it gets the job done.

As of now, the only brother that can try ending Reigns' stranglehold on the belt is Ezekiel. He will have to work his way through the ranks of other very worthy contenders, but every week, he continues to show that he can reach that level.

Of course, Elias could return to WWE to team up with his younger sibling and chase championship gold. With their shared DNA, they could go down in history with other famous brother combinations like the The Hardy Boyz or The Wild Samoans.

#1 - They have a common enemy in Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been going mad as of late as he continues to spout the insane theory that Elias and Ezekiel are really the same person. Every time KO opens his mouth lately, it seems like all he can talk about is this far-fetched theory.

It's completely ridiculous, as it's obvious to everyone else in the WWE Universe that the two brothers - as much as they are similar - are two distinctly different human beings. For goodness sake, Owens even went so far as to get Ezekiel to take a lie detector test, which he passed.

WWE @WWE Ezekiel feels vindicated after his lie detector test and recaps his first match on the red brand. #WWERaw Ezekiel feels vindicated after his lie detector test and recaps his first match on the red brand. #WWERaw https://t.co/vsjGTXKOlr

Even after all that, Owens continues to badger Ezekiel, who has been defended by several of his fellow WWE Superstars.

While the fan base may now be walking with Ezekiel, they still have fond memories of his brother. In the end, it's great to see the younger brother is carrying on the tradition of sports entertainment.

Like so many other famed families before them, they've already made their mark on professional wrestling. Elias and Ezekiel are proving that they are nobody's fools... They're too busy fooling everyone else.

