5 reasons why Eric Young and Nikki Cross could work perfectly together in WWE

Could Eric Young be returning to WWE? According to PWInsider, the wrestling veteran might be making his way back to the sports entertainment giant. Young was seemingly written off television on IMPACT Wrestling's latest program.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion's potential return already has fans buzzing, but a return shouldn't be too shocking. Young has openly admitted that he feels a sense of loyalty to Triple H, and would even run through a wall for The Game. The former SAnitY member may prove his loyalty by returning to the company.

If Young does return, he could end up appearing alongside an old friend of his. Nikki Cross recently transitioned back into her Twisted Sister persona. The timing of Eric's return and Cross' character change couldn't be more perfect.

In fact, there are several reasons why the two should be linked up together on-screen. This article will dive into a handful of reasons why Nikki and Eric should be paired together if he returns to the company.

Below are five reasons why Eric Young and Nikki Cross could work perfectly together in WWE.

#5. They both have dark gimmicks

Nikki Cross and Bayley

Tag teams, stables, and any other kind of alliance in professional wrestling depend on the chemistry between the personalities involved. Typically, wrestlers either need to have very similar personalities or gimmicks that contrast so much that there is an element of "opposites attract" that makes the pairing work.

Thankfully, Nikki Cross and Eric Young very much have similar gimmicks. Both characters tend to be a little dark and brooding. Some would also claim that both Young and Cross can be a little crazy and even psychotic.

Their gimmicks complement each other, which helps make the two appearing on-screen together feel natural. While there are several dark and even spooky gimmicks on WWE programming, their twisted style will help both stand out.

#4. Eric Young and Nikki Cross have worked together in WWE in the past

Alex Lajas ⚡️ @queenoftheringg Sanity was one of my favorite factions in the black & gold era of NXT! The theme song live was so hard. I really enjoyed watching them together each week. Sanity was one of my favorite factions in the black & gold era of NXT! The theme song live was so hard. I really enjoyed watching them together each week. https://t.co/V9T2ejaNVb

The most obvious reason why Nikki Cross and Eric Young could work well together on television is that fans have already seen it work in the past. While fans of RAW and SmackDown may not know this, both stars were in the faction SAnitY together while on NXT.

The SAnitY faction consisted of four stars, Nikki Cross and Eric Young were joined by Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain. Each member represented a different country, but above all else, they represented chaos. The foursome were dominant on NXT but were unfortunately split up when the group was called up to the main roster.

Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain are no longer in WWE, but the link between Nikki and Eric is strong enough that their alliance would make sense. Plus, there's always a chance that both Dain and Wolfe could follow in Young's footsteps and find their way back into the company.

#3. They're both experienced veterans of the industry

Grinch-Mess 🧑‍🎄🎄 @LitasaultBanks 18. Sanity 2016: A vignette for the group Sanity showed up in nxt in 2016. This group included Nikki Cross who seemed to be a crazy, risk taking woman 18. Sanity 2016: A vignette for the group Sanity showed up in nxt in 2016. This group included Nikki Cross who seemed to be a crazy, risk taking woman https://t.co/k7p3naruDq

Eric Young and Nikki Cross share another important detail. They are both veterans of professional wrestling. While they came up together in NXT, both stars already have a lot of in-ring and international experience prior to joining the black and gold brand.

Not only are both veterans likely to work well together because of their experience, but they're also both well-versed in adapting. Eric Young has had several gimmicks throughout his pro wrestling career, often doing comedy while part of TNA Wrestling. "Don't Fire Eric" was a period for the company that many fans still remember fondly.

Nikki's ability to evolve and adapt is also incredibly impressive. Prior to joining NXT, she wasn't a crazy persona. Instead, she was loud, obnoxious, and arrogant. She eventually became Nikki Cross and evolved that character over time, even eventually becoming the superhero Nikki A.S.H. Given their ability to play any role, and the pair's veteran status, they will truly be able to make whatever they do work.

#2. Cross isn't currently doing much on RAW

The stars of RAW's Women's Division

Another key reason why Nikki Cross and Eric Young would work perfectly together in WWE is that their pairing wouldn't mess with Nikki's direction. Rehiring a talent and pairing them up with an active star always has the potential to slow the momentum of the superstar who is already a regular on-screen competitor. With the Scottish star, that isn't an issue.

Nikki only recently shed her superhero gimmick and reverted back to being The Twisted Sister. She was involved in the epic Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series but otherwise isn't directly involved in a major story. The only indication of a direction for the star was the teasing of a potential feud with Candice LeRae on RAW.

Eric Young can slide back onto the red brand alongside Nikki without messing up any obvious plans. This may be the perfect time for the SAnitY members to reunite.

#1. Many mixed-tag teams and stables are popping up in WWE

Mia Yim and The O.C.

A notable reason why the two stars being paired up now would work out well is how the rest of the roster is shaping up. Triple H and WWE creative clearly enjoy stables, as numerous are currently on the scene on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Many of these units stand out because they don't strictly consist of all men or all women. Many groups in WWE are intergender. Hit Row, The Viking Raiders, Legado del Fantasma, The O.C., Diamond Mine, and Judgment Day are all examples of groups that feature both male and female superstars.

Whether Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe join Cross and Young or not, there's a lot of potential for mixed-tag team matches and mixed-tag team rivalries on any of WWE's three brands.

Would you like to see Nikki Cross and Eric Young work together in WWE again? Sound off in the comments below!

