5 Reasons why Ivar's WWE RAW replacement against Andrade was a mistake

WWE altered Andrade's match ahead of tonight's edition of RAW at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The former NXT Champion was originally scheduled to battle Ivar of The Viking Raiders, but the match was scrapped.

Andrade will be battling Giovanni Vinci of Imperium tonight instead. The announcement was made by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce ahead of tonight's show, and Charlotte Flair wished her husband well ahead of the match.

Listed below are five reasons why Giovanni Vinci was the wrong choice to face Andrade tonight on RAW:

#5. Andrade has not had a meaningful win since his WWE return

Andrade wrapped up his time in All Elite Wrestling last December with a loss to Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE. The veteran has only competed in one match since his return to the company during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January.

The RAW star defeated Apollo Crews on the March 4 edition of the red brand and has not been in action since. A victory over Giovanni Vinci would not mean much, as the Imperium member mainly wrestles as a tag team competitor.

#4. WWE should have selected an NXT star

WWE had a great opportunity to give someone else an opportunity tonight on RAW after Ivar was not medically cleared to compete. The promotion could have given an NXT star the chance to appear on tonight's show and have a showcase match against Andrade.

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi would have been an excellent choice as he is a bigger man like Ivar. Giovanni Vinci is around the same size as Andrade and isn't much of a challenge.

#3. WWE could have leaned into Andrade's storyline with The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has had several conversations with Andrade backstage in recent weeks to discuss "business." The heel faction on RAW could be looking to expand, and Andrade would be a great addition to the group.

Instead of having Giovanni Vinci take Ivar's place, The Judgment Day could have interrupted Adam Pearce's announcement ahead of WWE RAW. The faction could have suggested that they pick the opponent for Andrade as a way for the 34-year-old to impress them. If Andrade defeated The Judgment Day's selection, he could have been added to the group.

#2. WWE could have reignited an old rivalry

Johnny Gargano and Andrade had an epic rivalry while bother superstars were in NXT back in the day. Gargano is currently a part of the DIY tag team with Tommaso Ciampa, and the duo has qualified for the six-pack challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

Andrade defeated Gargano to retain the NXT Champion at TakeOver: Philadelphia in 2018. The veteran was very successful in NXT, but that success has not yet translated to the main roster. The promotion could have reignited the rivalry between Gargano and Andrade on RAW.

Gargano and Andrade have great chemistry, and it would have been a great way to show the WWE Universe what they are capable of.

#1. Drew McIntyre could have tried to get revenge on Andrade

Andrade defeated Drew McIntyre at TakeOver: WarGames in 2017 to become the NXT Champion. Their careers have taken very different paths since then. McIntyre has evolved into one of the top heels in the promotion and will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre could have demanded to face Andrade as a way to gain some momentum ahead of his title match against Seth Rollins. The Visionary could have interfered in the match and made their rivalry more personal ahead of The Show of Shows next month.

