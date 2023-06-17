5 reasons why Jey Uso betrayed Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

WWE fans and the entire wrestling world stood in awe and disbelief following the events that transpired on Friday Night SmackDown. The hook of the program centered around the return of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's decision on whether to remain with The Bloodline or leave with Jimmy.

The storyline has been building for years. Sami Zayn left the group in January, while Jimmy Uso shocking left at Night of Champions. After much consideration and fans on the edges of their seats, Jey made a loud and pronounced choice.

Main Event Jey Uso was verbally dressing down his brother before shockingly Superkicking Roman Reigns in the face. The twins then took care of Solo Sikoa with a pair of brutal kicks before finally hitting Roman with a Double Superkick in the middle of the ring.

The Bloodline angle is cinema. Part of the intrigue is the question it raises. Why did Jey Uso do what he did? The decision isn't as black and white as some may believe. In fact, there are many contributing factors that likely led to his course of action.

Below are five reasons why Jey Uso betrayed Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

#5. He doesn't like Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest minds in pro wrestling history, be it in WWE or out. He broke into the industry as a photographer and went on to become one of the great managers of all time. He also led ECW to become the third-biggest wrestling company in the United States at one point.

Heyman is The Wiseman of The Bloodline and has a lot of sway as Roman's lackey. Still, he and Jey do not get along. They've often had words exchanged and, more recently, even bickered over Jey's future in the group. Paul has attempted to manipulate Jey repeatedly.

Unfortunately, Heyman's manipulation backfired. Jey likely realized that the former WWE General Manager could never be trusted, which only furthered his move to turn heel. Plus, Roman clearly wasn't going to give up Paul, which Jey demanded if he were to become the next Tribal Chief.

#4. Jey Uso couldn't betray his twin brother Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso's decision seemed difficult in theory. He could choose his cousin Roman Reigns and his younger brother Solo Sikoa. On the other hand, he could side with his twin brother Jimmy Uso.

Either decision meant losing somebody close to him, both in WWE and in his personal life. While losing Roman would hurt on some level, and losing Solo would mean missing out on a bond that they were trying to build, it just isn't the same as losing Jimmy.

The Usos are the greatest tag team in WWE history and have been united since birth. No relationship, not with Solo nor Roman, could quite compare to the bond those two have. While it may have seemed difficult, Jey was never going to side with anybody but Jimmy Uso.

#3. He could try being The Tribal Chief of WWE without Roman's blessing

Jey Uso on SmackDown

The Tribal Chief is a title that was only introduced to WWE fans a few years ago when Roman Reigns turned heel in 2020 and rose to power with The Bloodline. Despite that, there's reason to believe it means far more than what may meet the eye.

The title of The Tribal Chief is closely tied to the Anoaʻi family and their Samoan heritage. It is also linked with their decades in WWE and pro wrestling. Still, the rules of being The Tribal Chief remain murky. Roman Reigns is positioning it as an honor he can pass down, but is it necessarily up to him?

Jey Uso could decide he's The Tribal Chief without Roman's consent. Jimmy and Jey would likely agree to that sentiment, while Roman and Solo Sikoa would disagree.

With nobody else stepping it, who's to argue the point? Perhaps Rikishi and other family members could crown Jey against Roman's wishes.

#2. Jey is sick of Roman's mental manipulation

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

As noted, the story between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso has been going on for years. The Bloodline first started teaming up together following the end of The Shield, but it became solidified in 2020.

During that time, Roman Reigns regularly manipulated and verbally abused Jey Uso. In that time, WWE fans have watched The Head Of The Table gaslight his entire family, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn, but nobody has had it quite like Jey.

Jey Uso may have finally decided that enough was enough. Jimmy told Jey that he should have Superkicked Roman a long time ago. The words had an impact on Main Event Jey Uso. The Tribal Chief deserved this. It was years in the making.

#1. Sami Zayn has been acting as the angel on Jey's shoulder

Sami Zayn on SmackDown

The Bloodline is one of the greatest factions in wrestling history. It could be argued that the group is the greatest unit WWE has ever produced. At the core, the group has had six members who made an impact. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn.

The Canadian star left the group in January, and his goal was to destroy the manipulative faction following the abuse he suffered. One person he kept trying to get through to, even when everybody said he was crazy to keep trying, was Jey Uso.

It appears Jey finally listened. If Roman Reigns was the devil on Jey Uso's shoulder, Sami Zayn was the angel. The WWE Tag Team Champion did his best to guide Jey away from his abusive cousin, and his words finally worked. Jey is now free of Roman once and for all.

