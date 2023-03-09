5 reasons John Cena should lose to Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39

John Cena will face Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. The legendary superstar returned to RAW this week and was confronted by the United States Champion on the show.

Theory tried to talk down Cena, but the latter took a few shots of his own. The Unproven One then offered The Leader of the Cenation a shot at his United States Championship at The Show of Shows, but the latter wasn’t interested in the offer.

However, a few more insults prompted John Cena to accept Austin Theory’s challenge for a big match at WrestleMania 39. Fans have compared the two superstars for a few years now, and it would be great to see them go head-to-head in the ring at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It’s no secret that John Cena is one of the biggest names in the company. His presence at WrestleMania in Hollywood will help WWE draw a lot more viewership numbers.

The creative team may be tempted to look to award The Leader of the Cenation a win at the show. However, there are a few big reasons why Austin Theory should go over John Cena at The Show of Shows.

With that being said, check out the five reasons why John Cena should lose to Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. John Cena has nothing left to prove in WWE

John Cena is arguably the biggest draw in WWE. He made it big in the wrestling ring before heading over to Hollywood to become a big star. That is one of the major reasons why the company has brought him back for WrestleMania 39, which will be held in Hollywood.

Over the years, Cena has picked up some major wins in his career. He is a 16-time World Champion, five-time United States Champion, and a four-time Tag Team Champion in WWE. He has also won the Royal Rumble on two occasions and the Money in the Bank briefcase once.

With all those records under his belt, there is hardly anything Cena has left to achieve or prove in the company. The Doctor of Thuganomics is synonymous with WWE, and he has helped the creative team build some big stars.

With that said, there is no reason why John Cena should be winning the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39. He has achieved more than anyone else on the current roster, and another title win will not do much to his reputation.

#4. John Cena is not ready for a long run with the title

John Cena won't have the time to show up frequently for open challenges after WWE WrestleMania 39.

Fans were expecting The Rock to return for this year’s WrestleMania and challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championships.

However, reports suggest that The Rock did not feel that he could get in shape for the match or was ready for a long stay in the company due to other commitments.

Similarly, John Cena also has a packed schedule when it comes to acting in movies and making appearances elsewhere. He has often found time to return for short rivalries and one-off matches but has continued to focus on his acting career more than his wrestling one.

If he does go on to win the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania, then the creative team will look to keep the title on him for some time. After all, Austin Theory has had a good run with it, and it wouldn’t make sense to crown a transitional champion for a few weeks.

So it would make more sense for the 16-time World Champion to lose to Theory at WrestleMania 39. The RAW brand currently only has one men’s title, and having a champion who appears part-time will not do the brand any good.

Theory has proven to be a fighting champion in recent months, and having him keep the title at the event will make sense, as he can defend it regularly on RAW.

#3. Austin Theory could benefit from defeating the 16-time World Champion

Since returning to WWE RAW, Austin Theory has picked up some major wins to get a big push on the main roster. Fans have seen Theory win the United States Championship and successfully defend it against some big names.

He has put down Seth Rollins several times and has also defeated Bobby Lashley and Edge to retain his title. All these victories have helped him stay on top as a major heel on the RAW brand.

Still, there is room for a signature victory that could help make the young superstar a megastar. The win should come against John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

The superstar is currently playing a heel character, and the win could help him brag about his achievements a lot more. Defeating one of the most recognized former United States Champions will surely help him get ahead in the company.

Plus, many of Austin Theory’s wins against top superstars have been tainted. A clean win over the future Hall of Famer will help him turn from a cowardly heel on the main roster to a more credible one.

He is currently the only singles male champion on the RAW brand and needs a constant boost to stay on top while performing with big names like Rollins and Lashley. Therefore, it will be better if Cena loses to Theory at Mania this year.

#2. It would be the perfect passing-the-torch moment for John Cena and Austin Theory

Many WWE fans see a lot of similarities between Austin Theory and John Cena.

John Cena has been around in WWE for nearly three decades. He has done it all and won it all during his time in the ring.

The superstar returned to RAW and enjoyed a fiery segment with Austin Theory. After the segment, The Leader of the Cenation took to Twitter to reveal how he felt about making his entrance in the arena for his promo.

"Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse," tweeted John Cena.

Fans have heard the legendary superstar state many times that he will keep returning to WWE whenever he gets a chance. However, the thought of retiring might finally be making its way into his head.

Cena is not getting any younger, and his bald spot isn’t getting any smaller. With that in mind, he could be looking for the perfect superstar to pass the torch to.

Theory has shown that he is as good as Cena at his age, if not better. The Unproven One could get the biggest boost of his career if he defeats his role model at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania shows have seen legends pass on the torch to younger superstars several times, and it would make sense for the legend to do the same this year.

#1. Austin Theory is going to continue working on the roster post-WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory will remain active in WWE post-WrestleMania 39.

As mentioned earlier, John Cena is no longer a full-time performer in WWE anymore. He appears for a handful of matches and shows each year and ensures that he soaks in all the respect from his fans before bowing out again.

Austin Theory, on the other hand, is getting his first big championship defense at WrestleMania 39, and it should be a successful one.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long also stated that the United States Champion should defeat the legend. He explained that The Doctor of Thuganomics will return to Hollywood, while Austin Theory will remain working on the roster for years to come.

"That's the way it should go. He should beat Cena. Cena is going to leave and go back to Hollywood. Theory is gonna be right here on the roster. So I think it's a good move for Theory and I think that's gonna boost him," said Teddy Long. (8:12 - 8:26)

The boost could take Theory far, and he could enter the top title picture in the coming years. With that in mind, it would make perfect sense for John Cena to lose to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

