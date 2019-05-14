×
5 reasons replacing Braun Strowman in the MITB match was the right move

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.55K   //    14 May 2019, 10:14 IST

A shocker to end Raw
A shocker to end Raw

Tonight's Raw tapings from London, England ended with a major change being made to the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match line-up.

The angle saw Shane McMahon informing Braun Strowman that he would be facing off against Sami Zayn in the main event of the red show, in a Falls Count Anywhere match. A loss would result in Strowman getting replaced with Zayn in the upcoming 8-man ladder match.

Surprisingly, Zayn somehow managed to defeat The Monster Among Men, after getting aid from Strowman's old rivals, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. The night didn't end well for Zayn though, as an irate Strowman put him through a table to end the show.

The WWE Universe was left stunned with the last-minute change to the line-up of the match, and fans began speculating on why the company resorted to this, mere days from the PPV. Let's take a look at 5 reasons why replacing Braun Strowman with Sami Zayn in the Money In The Bank Ladder match was the right move.

Also read: 5 Superstars Triple H will push once Vince McMahon steps down

#5 Why waste the spot?

Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is recently in hot water with WWE for a botch he made at WrestleMania 35. The WWE Universe was expecting The Monster Among Men to finally receive the push he deserved, and his win in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal match raised hopes even more.


The botch made it clear that the push wasn't going to continue further. He is apparently being punished for it, so why waste a spot in the big match when you don't have an intention to push him ahead?

Instead, there's Zayn, who seems to be getting ample TV time on a weekly basis and could be set for a push. What better way for him to make an impact than by competing in one of the most exciting matches of the year, and possibly stealing the show. Or, even though the chances are extremely low, steal a win?

Contact Us