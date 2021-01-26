Top 5 Reasons why the Ric Flair and Lacey Evans storyline has been beneficial for everyone involved

When Ric Flair accompanied his daughter, Charlotte, to the ring on the January 4 episode of WWE RAW, WWE launched a new storyline for the duo.

"The Nature Boy" was at the show because it was Legends Night. But he came to the ring to support Charlotte during a tag team match against Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans.

The original finish of the match reportedly called for Ric to trip Royce in an effort to help his daughter emerge victorious. But it seemed like something went wrong, as Ric instead tripped Charlotte and cost her the match.

After the bout, Charlotte yelled at her father, as she was clearly upset by his interference. From there, WWE turned what looked like a botch into a storyline.

Sorry I Messed Up. It Won’t Be The First Time And Probably Won’t Be The Last. A Father And Daughter’s Bond Is Unbreakable. Thank You For Letting Me Come Visit! @MsCharlotteWWE @WWE #LegendsNight pic.twitter.com/3nHlusZiC6 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 5, 2021

Throughout the match itself, Evans made a few advances toward "The Nature Boy." At first, many fans thought Evans was just trying to mess with Charlotte Flair. But in recent weeks, it's become clear that she's involved in an actual romance.

Ric proved that he enjoyed being the object of Evans' affection the following week on WWE RAW. "The Nature Boy" interrupted a singles match between Evans and his daughter, but this time, he intentionally helped Evans win.

A few weeks later, the alliance has benefitted Ric, Evans, and the company as a whole. Here's a look at five positives that have already emerged from this storyline.

#5 WWE itself has benefitted from the Ric Flair and Lacey Evans on-screen relationship

Lacey Evans Thanks Her New ‘Daddy’ Ric Flair For The Assist On RAW, Note On Ric's WWE Future https://t.co/9a8dW8WbGx pic.twitter.com/wVOVJaaqWG — WrestleZone (@WRESTLEZONEcom) January 12, 2021

The date that the on-screen relationship between Ric Flair and Lacey Evans became official (January 11) is quite notable for a different reason. It's the same day that WWE announced the news that Drew McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19.

Of course, this development was worrisome for the reigning WWE Champion on a personal level. It also left the company without one of its most prominent Superstars on the RAW brand.

Because The Fiend was also (temporarily) written off of television, WWE found itself desperately short on big stars. For this reason, the company even called on Triple H for a special appearance on the January 11 episode of RAW.

But it's fair to say that WWE has benefitted from its decision to regularly feature Ric Flair on WWE RAW. By bringing back a Hall of Fame name as recognizable and beloved as "The Nature Boy," the red brand has gained a star with some much-needed name value.

On My Way To Raw! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/x8ZoEeSxKG — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 4, 2021

Thankfully, McIntyre has been given a clean bill of health, and he is due to return to WWE RAW this week. Still, the Ric Flair and Lacey Evans partnership has given WWE a new, engaging storyline to develop while its roster has been severely depleted.