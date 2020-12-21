WWE TLC 2020: 5 Big takeaways from the PPV

WWE closed out the 2020 pay-per-view calendar on Sunday night with the annual TLC event. It has been in existence since 2009, but WWE TLC 2020 will go down as one of the more unique shows in its history.

In addition to a pair of Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches, the show also featured a Money In The Bank cash-in, a long-awaited return and a title change.

But the ending of WWE TLC 2020 will likely be the portion of the show that fans will remember for a long time.

With a great night of action, WWE TLC had a number of major moments. It advanced several feuds that should carry into the new year. Here are five big takeaways from WWE TLC 2020.

#5 The Hurt Business finally wins tag team gold at WWE TLC

The New Day arrived on RAW as part of the WWE Draft. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been locked in a feud with The Hurt Business for most of their time on the red brand.

Before Sunday's show, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander had several unsuccessful opportunities to dethrone Kingston and Woods for their RAW Tag Team Championships in recent weeks. The challengers finally took the titles at WWE TLC.

The finish of the match saw Alexander tag himself in to pin Kingston after he hit the Lumbar Check. Benjamin seemingly had the match under control at the time, but Alexander wanted the win for himself.

Benjamin seemed upset with the blind tag when it happened, but the incident was quickly forgotten when Alexander secured the three count.

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley then came out to pose alongside his Hurt Business stablemates. The group now holds the majority of the gold that the RAW brand has to offer.

The win marks Alexander's first run as a tag team titleholder in WWE. Benjamin has held that honor twice before (with Charlie Haas). But his last reign was in 2003.

This victory for The Hurt Business gives the RAW tag team division a new dynamic, as a heel team now holds the belts. It is inevitable that The New Day will come looking to regain their titles sooner rather than later.

It is fair to say that the RAW tag team scene doesn't have a lot of depth right now. So it's quite likely the feud between The New Day and The Hurt Business will continue.

Thankfully, the teams have excellent chemistry with one another, so many fans are already looking to their next match.