5 reasons why Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns shouldn't be title vs. title at WrestleMania 38

WWE was already looking ahead to WrestleMania 38 when Brock Lesnar made a shock return at the end of SummerSlam 2021. He immediately staked a claim to both Paul Heyman and the Universal Championship held by Roman Reigns.

The two had a title match at Crown Jewel in October, won by Reigns. The Usos interfered, as they have done in many of Reigns' title defenses. Even with that controversial loss to Reigns in Saudi Arabia, it was just the first match in a series of fights between the two.

Lesnar and Reigns were supposed to square off at WWE Day 1, but Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the show. To make up for that loss, the Beast was inserted into the WWE Championship match at the event and won the title.

The two are facing off in a one-on-one match-up at WrestleMania 38, which makes sense given the story that is being told. Lesnar lost the WWE title at the Royal Rumble but has a chance to win it back at the Elimination Chamber.

Some recent rumors have stated that WWE wants the match to be title vs. title.

Here are five reasons why Reigns vs. Lesnar should not be title vs. title at WrestleMania 38.

#5. The feud started for the Universal Championship is one reason why Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns shouldn't be title vs. title at WrestleMania 38

When Brock Lesnar returned over the summer, it was simply to target Reigns and the Universal Championship. Their first showdown involved only that title as Reigns continued on his historic run.

The wrench that threw things off occurred at WWE Day 1. The second planned match between the two was off due to Reigns contracting COVID-19. The fans saw Lesnar inserted into the WWE Championship match instead.

Rather than having Big E retain or one of the original competitors win the belt, Lesnar shockingly won. It added another layer to the ongoing feud between the two top dogs in WWE.

Lesnar then lost the WWE title at the Royal Rumble after interference from Reigns. For that reason, the angle should continue featuring only the Universal Championship.

Reigns needs to drop his title as he has held it for over 500 days. The WWE title chase should be left for others to pursue. WWE has plenty of deserving stars to insert into that title picture.

Edited by Debottam Saha