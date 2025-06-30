5 reasons why Trish Stratus will be on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus has reportedly been spotted in town ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Hall of Famer hasn't been in action since teaming up with Tiffany Stratton to defeat Candice LeRae and Nia Jax in a Tag Team Match at Elimination Chamber earlier this year.

The company is on the road to Evolution II on July 13, and Stratus may be a part of the PLE next month. She could also be on tonight's show to make a huge announcement about her career.

Listed below are five reasons why Trish Stratus will be on tonight's episode of RAW:

#5. Trish Stratus may be booked for a match at WWE Evolution

Stratus at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Kickoff Show - Source: Getty

Trish Stratus could make her return tonight on WWE RAW to call out a major champion. IYO SKY hasn't defended the Women's World Championship since defeating Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

Stratus may decide to call out The Genius of the Sky and challenge her to a title match at Evolution 2. The legend could potentially issue a challenge to WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton as well for the PLE next month.

#4. She could announce a retirement tour

John Cena is in the middle of his Farewell Tour, and it has been quite successful so far. The 48-year-old is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion and defeated CM Punk in the main event of Night of Champions last night in Saudi Arabia.

Trish Stratus might be inspired by The Cenation Leader and decide to follow in his footsteps. She could reveal tonight on RAW that she has one final run left in her and announce that her retirement tour will begin at Evolution II.

#3. Stratus could reignite her rivalry with Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus had an intense rivalry a few years ago. Their feud culminated with Lynch defeating Stratus in a Steel Cage match at Payback 2023. Zoey Stark used to be the Hall of Famer's protege, but betrayed her after the match and hit her with the Z360.

Lynch is the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion and is currently involved in a rivalry with Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. Stratus could make it known that she is also coming after The Man's title, and it could lead to a match between the two stars at Evolution II or SummerSlam 2025.

#2. The veteran might be a part of Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce's major announcement

WWE is teasing a major announcement featuring RAW GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis during tonight's show. Trish Stratus may be involved in the announcement and could reveal a new role in the company.

The promotion may name Stratus the commissioner of the women's division and have Pearce and Aldis on hand for the announcement. The 49-year-old remains very popular, and wrestling fans would most likely be happy to see her in an authority role on WWE television.

#1. The legend could call out Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty

Nikki Bella made her WWE return earlier this month and was confronted by Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan. The 31-year-old planted Bella with an Oblivion, seemingly setting up a match for Evolution II.

However, Morgan suffered a separated shoulder on the June 16 edition of RAW during a singles match against Kairi Sane and will be unable to compete at the PLE next month. Trish Stratus may replace Liv Morgan in the rivalry and challenge Nikki Bella to a dream match at Evolution II during tonight's episode of RAW.

