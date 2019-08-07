5 Reasons why Braun Strowman is not a part of the WWE SummerSlam 2019 card

Riju Dasgupta

How could you leave the Monster Among Men off SummerSlam?

Not long ago, he was tearing it up with Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules. It did seem like Braun Strowman's stock was on the rise, at that point.

But now, all of a sudden, he does not have a place in the SummerSlam 2019 card. This is a very baffling turn of events because Superstars like Braun Strowman come along once in a generation.

Strowman would not just have survived by thrived even in the era of giants, back in the 80s. When someone has all of the physical tools needed to become a top star, how does Vince McMahon not have him be a part of SummerSlam 2019?

I can think of five reasons why this may be the case, potentially.

#5 The injury to Bobby Lashley

Even though Bobby Lashley lobbies on a regular basis (Lobby Lashley?) for a match against Brock Lesnar on social media, he is in WWE's inactive list, as I type this. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported the following news:

"While we don't specifically know the injury in question, WWE internally has him listed as being out well into the fall. On a recent list that Fightful Select was able to see, they have Bobby Lashley with a November 2 return date."

Now, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were having quite a battle of the bulls until this injury to Lashley happened, meaning that the feud came to a screeching halt at once. This is highly unfortunate because it could have launched both men to the stratosphere and beyond, with Paul Heyman's guiding force.

Suddenly, with SummerSlam on the horizon, Braun Strowman finds himself without a dance partner. And this is the predominant reason why he is probably not on the SummerSlam card this year.

