WWE Super ShowDown: 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar could cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Kofi Kingston

While Lesnar said he will cash it in at Super Showdown, will that actually happen?

Paul Heyman took the wrestling world by storm when he announced that his client Brock Lesnar will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Raw this week. Now, many thought that was nothing more than WWE getting fans to tune into Raw, as ratings aren't going through the roof at the moment.

After witnessing Lesnar tease another Money in the Bank cash-in instead of cashing it in as he promised, it feels like WWE has cheated us by using their classic bait-and-switch tactic. However, what if the company was diverting our attention from the real cash in, as some have theorized that the real cash in would be for the WWE Title.

This theory of Lesnar cashing in his contract this week stemmed from a rumour that marketed itself as a potential spoiler, as it was reported that Lesnar would leave Raw as champion, but as you know by now that did not happen.

However, while WWE used Lesnar's cash in on Raw as a tease to increase viewership, could he actually try to jump Kofi Kingston at Super Showdown. Well, that does sound far fetched at the moment, but for now, let's analyze the reasons why it could be a possibility.

#1 Not Stuck On Repeat

It doesn't make sense for this feud to happen again.

Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins is a programme that is more tired than a marathon runner after completing their 40-kilometre race, as WWE had given us almost four years of Rollins and Lesnar feuding with one another. While this rivalry was fresh at first, now it feels like a burden on Raw, as the red brand needs to tell fresh stories and produce current matches in the main event scene.

One indicator that WWE might be working their entire fanbase into thinking Lesnar will cash in on Rollins is to obverse the Universal Champion's feuds. Rollins is embroiled in unfinished stories with AJ Styles and Baron Corbin at the moment, also one should not forget the looming threat that Drew McIntyre poses even though he is not in the title picture.

Lesnar is not needed on Raw, but he is required on SmackDown. On the flagship show, Lesnar is just there to bring people back to the product, but once SmackDown Live moves to FOX, we might never see the man on the brand again.

Rollins war with Lesnar may look far from over, but it could be, as WWE already have wrestlers waiting to battle Rollins for the Universal Title, while Lesnar is more of a side story in the Universal Championship picture.

