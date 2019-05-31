×
5 Reasons why CM Punk will officially debut in AEW during All Out

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
521   //    31 May 2019, 21:34 IST

Will CM Punk debut in All Elite Wrestling?
Will CM Punk debut in All Elite Wrestling?

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has proved that they are not just a ‘T-shirt selling company’. Double or Nothing -- held on May 27 -- impressed the fans on every aspect. From the video production to the quality of matches, almost everything was better than recent WWE pay-per-views. AEW has already signed many ex-WWE Superstars with most of them being a major attraction for the company.

When Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega finished their match at Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley came through the crowd and confronted Jericho. Then, he hit him and a referee with a DDT followed by an attack on Omega. AEW has announced three more pay-per-views which are going to happen in the course of the next three months. On August 31, AEW will host All Out in Chicago and it is rumored that CM Punk will debut there.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 reasons why The Cult of Personality could officially return to pro-wrestling as an AEW employee.

#5 Dana White wouldn’t let him fight in the octagon

CM Punk may never fight in the ocatagon again
CM Punk may never fight in the ocatagon again

After retiring from wrestling, CM Punk tried his hands on Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). He had a dream to fight in the octagon and it became a reality when UFC president Dana White offered him a contract.

Punk began training for his MMA debut fight which happened in 2016 against Mickey Gall where the former lost via submission. Fans were disappointed with this result but Punk wasn’t ready to give up. He waited another 638 days before stepping foot in the octagon again, this time against Mike Jackson.

The Straight Edge Superstar had learned more about the sport but still, he failed to get the win over Jackson and lost via unanimous decision. Later, speaking to the media, White revealed that we may never see Punk fighting in the UFC again.

If that is the case then Punk might return to pro-wrestling, with the help of AEW. I know every promotion wants to sign him but since AEW is new to the business and has already received early success, I see him going in it. 

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) CM Punk Tony Khan
