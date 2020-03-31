5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre didn't appear on the RAW before WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre was surprisingly absent on RAW ahead of his match against Brock Lesnar.

There's more to it than meets the eye. Does this jeopardize Drew McIntyre's chances at WrestleMania?

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is supposed to be RAW's most important superstar this WrestleMania season - the way Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were RAW's top stars last year heading into WrestleMania 35.

However, he's been notable in his absence over the last few weeks, which raises a lot of questions. Luckily for WWE, it isn't the same situation as the Universal Championship, where Roman Reigns pulled out of the match against Goldberg in the last-minute for health reasons.

McIntyre is fit and ready and even had an incredible promo done by BT Sport in Scotland ahead of the biggest match of this career. There will be some disappointment for the Scotsman that his big coronation won't happen in front of a massive WrestleMania audience.

Instead, it's set to main event the first night of WrestleMania 36. Many were surprised that Drew McIntyre didn't appear in the go-home segment of the go-home show of RAW before WrestleMania. Usually, there's a big face-off or brawl to add the hype, but that wasn't there this time around.

Here are five reasons why Drew McIntyre didn't appear on the RAW before WrestleMania:

#5 To give the BT Sport promo more credibility

BT Sport has done some excellent promo work for Boxing, MMA, Football/Soccer and more. They added WWE to that list when they shot and put together an incredible video package featuring Drew McIntyre training in the Scottish Highlands.

It did a great job highlighting his warrior-like character and added great credibility. While it would have had a lot more weight had there been a live audience, it's one that WWE and BT Sport can be proud of.

While it seems a bit outlandish, WWE had possibly held back on advertising Drew McIntyre to add credibility to the promo, making it seem as though McIntyre is still training in the highlands.

