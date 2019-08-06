5 Reasons why Goldberg should be facing Matt Riddle at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Riddle Me This...

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not reflect the views of Sportskeeda

It's official! Dolph Ziggler will be taking on Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019. But is it the right move? Do the majority of WWE fans get excited when they hear that the match is happening? I'm sure there are a ton of reasons why WWE believes that this is a good idea but personally, the positives are minimal.

Sure, this match is being seen as a redemption song for Bill Goldberg after his atrocious match with The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia. Bill Goldberg looked his age and it didn't work out for The Undertaker either. Undertaker is known to be a safe worker and for whatever reason, both men came off looking worse for wear.

What followed was criticism from all sides, including NXT star Matt Riddle. His criticism was harsh but legitimate. Matt Riddle seemed to have legit reasons why he was never a fan of Bill Goldberg as an in-ring performer as he has hurt people (inadvertently) on several occasions. He ended Bret Hart's career and Hart has always criticized Goldberg as an unsafe worker at every turn.

So, after clearing all of that out of the way, I think it's best to look at the elephant in the room and that Matt Riddle already has an inbuilt storyline waiting to happen and WWE would be better off with Goldberg vs Riddle. So, here are 5 reasons why Goldberg should be facing Matt Riddle at SummerSlam 2019.

#5 Goldberg vs Dolph Ziggler doesn't make any sense

It just doesn't fit!

Yes, The Miz fooled Dolph Ziggler into signing a SummerSlam match with Goldberg. Was it groundbreaking? Does it make real sense other than Ziggler has been saying bad things about WWE Legends and hitting Shawn Michaels with a superkick? No! The truth is the match setup feels abrupt and doesn't have much going for it. It doesn't feel important.

Ziggler is a veteran on the way out and at 39 years of age, this feels like a throwaway WWE match. What sense would it make for a 52-year-old man to beat him? I'll leave that to the WWE Universe to answer that.

