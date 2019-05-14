5 reasons why Sami Zayn replaced Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank 2019

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 6.47K // 14 May 2019, 08:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman is no longer in the MITB ladder match

In a rather bizarre turn of events, the go-home episode of RAW to Money in the Bank saw an incredible falls count anywhere main event, where Braun Strowman put his Money in the Bank ladder match spot on the line against Sami Zayn.

Also read: 5 World Champions who Vince McMahon never believed in

Ricochet did the same last week to Robert Roode, handily defeating him (while also avenging his loss a week prior) to retain his spot. The same can't be said about Braun Strowman, who was defeated thanks to interference from Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre.

It's certainly got the wrestling world buzzing. One half believes that it was wrong to put Strowman out of the match, especially given that he won it last year. The other half is glad that Sami Zayn is in the match, because he obviously brings something different to the table.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see if he wins or not, but here's why he replaced Strowman.

#5. Sami Zayn is finally getting a push

Sami Zayn's latest run has been interesting

This isn't to immediately conclude that Zayn will win the briefcase. Knowing his history of coming short on big occasions, it wouldn't be surprising if he falls just short. But putting him in a WWE Championship match on SmackDown and now putting him at MITB means that someone important backstage (most likely Vince McMahon) is enjoying Zayn's current run now.

It certainly is enjoyable, because a very large part of the WWE Universe fully agrees with Sami Zayn and what he says in his promos. Even Mark Henry was full of praise for Zayn's recent promos, going as far to calling him the best talker in all of wrestling.

That's a huge compliment from a legend of Henry's calibre. Perhaps McMahon feels like it's time to finally start doing something with Sami Zayn. He's been underutilized for a while.

1 / 5 NEXT