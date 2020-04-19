New Tag Team Champions!

As witnessed in the recent episode of SmackDown, Big E battled with Jey Uso and The Miz in a Triple threat match in the main event for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Big E came out victorious, winning the tag team titles for your boys, The New Day!

Big E's win here was a shock for many, given that New Day was the team that lost the titles to The Miz and John Morrison earlier this year at WWE Super ShowDown. However, I am sure WWE had the bigger picture in mind when they decided to make the New Day the champions for the eighth time. In this article, we try to list out a few reasons for New Day's title victory:

#1 Rewriting history again

The New Day are the longest-reigning Tag team champions in WWE history

The New Day has left its mark on the industry and will go down in history as one of the most entertaining and dominant stables of all time. The trio broke the 28-year old record of the Demolition in December 2016 when they became the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history. They have hosted WrestleMania 33, have been your WWE Champions, and are one of the few groups which have not imploded (not yet). Given how The New Day has been able to take the responsibilities of the tag team division on their shoulders, it is no surprise that they are breaking records after records, and they have earned every bit of it.

For those who don't know, The Dudley Boyz have the most number of tag team championship reigns in WWE at nine, and The New Day are only one short of them right now. But if we consider WCW into the mix as well, it is Booker T's pairing with Stevie Ray, known as Harlem Heat, which has the most number of tag title reigns at 10. Given how The New Day has been breaking one record after another, WWE may want to give the trio a few more reigns to break records of the Dudleyz and Harlem Heat.