5 Reasons why WWE legend Ric Flair helped Lacey Evans defeat his own daughter, Charlotte Flair 

On RAW Legends Night, Ric Flair tripped his own daughter Charlotte Flair, helping Lacey Evans pick up a win. Rumors would emerge that it was a botch, but it seems that WWE has decided to embrace the same because Ric Flair showed up on WWE RAW again this week.

Unlike what happened on RAW Legends Night, Ric Flair made no mistake on WWE RAW this week, as he helped Lacey Evans defeat his own daughter, Charlotte Flair. Why has WWE decided to pair the two of them up?

In this article, we shall attempt to answer this very question, and we invite you to do the same in the comments section below.

Do you think that Lacey Evans and Ric Flair make an interesting pair for the WWE RAW brand?

#5 With Ric Flair involved in the mix, Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans actually have a storyline, for a change, in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship division

Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce could certainly make formidable challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Unfortunately, thus far, except for the time when Sasha Banks and Bayley were in the thick of things, the title picture hasn't really had compelling storylines. However, with the inclusion of Ric Flair into the thick of things, there is a semblance of a storyline at long last.

What sets WWE apart from actual 'unscripted' sports are the storylines. Now, you have a father in Ric Flair, who has turned on his very own daughter, Charlotte Flair, and is now allied with Lacey Evans, who has seemingly cast a spell on him.

It may have started with a botch at first, but WWE has actually managed to translate it into a proper storyline now.